Mick Schumacher reportedly declined Cadillac F1’s offer

Mick Schumacher’s immediate future has become a topical issue across the motorsports scene amid his recent links to the Cadillac F1 outfit. However, a report has surfaced detailing that the 26-year-old has turned down the opportunity to join the American outfit.

The son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, who has continued to attempt to re-enter Formula 1 since his exit in 2022, has reportedly turned down a switch to joining Cadillac, according to a report courtesy of outlet AMuS. The German outlet details that Mick was heavily linked with a move to the Cadillac, but the contract offering proposed to him proved to be a factor behind his decision to decline the offer.

According to the report, Mick Schumaher, who currently races in the FIA World Endurance championship with the Alpine Endurance team, was proposed a contract that largely offers him fewer privileges compared to what he currently enjoys at Alpine. The report details that the former Haas F1 driver gets the most tires and participates in every qualifying session currently at the Alpine team. However, such privileges would not exist if he committed to a contract with Cadillac.

The report also stresses that the Cadillac team largely offers no preferential rights to any of its drivers on its Endurance Racing team, something Schumacher currently enjoys at Alpine. It continues by detailing the team’s connection to Formula 1 could have played a part, especially considering Mick Schumacher harbors the ambition of racing for the Alpine team F1 outfit amid the uncertainty over its second driver seat.

While the possibility of this coming to fruition appears relatively slim, the report concludes by detailing that the former Haas driver could explore a move to the Endurance Racing arm of the McLaren team, ahead of its entrant in the 2027 season, especially considering a contract extension at the Alpine team appears currently unlikely.

Mick Schumacher confirmed talks with Cadillac

Earlier in July, Mick Schumacher confirmed he had held talks with the Cadillac F1 team hierarchy with regard to the possibility of joining the outfit. The German driver detailed that the talks were positive with the team and how fantastic the Cadillac project appeared.

Schumacher, who spoke in an interview with Motorsport.com, also detailed how he would feel honored to be part of the American outfit.

"Yes, obviously talks are taking place. Communication has been very positive."

"It's a great project, there's a fantastic amount of people they've already hired for it, it's an incredible project, a great story. So it's something I feel honored to be part of, negotiating, and it's a great position to be in.”

Talks between Mick Schumacher and the Cadillac team would prove abortive as the American outfit would opt to sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for its seats, while IndyCar star Colton Herta was announced as its reserve driver ahead of its F1 entry.

