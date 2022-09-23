Haas engineer discloses what Mick Schumacher exactly 'wants' during F1 races

Haas engineer Gary Gannon recently said that Mick Schumacher requires a lot of data and information while a race is going on. While talking about his experience of working with many different drivers in the past few years with the team, he revealed that all drivers need different things to perfect their performance. Speaking about Schumacher's ways, he said:

“(Mick Schumacher) wants a lot of information during the race, so I always talk to him in the race. Sometimes it feels like I’m talking too much, but that’s exactly what he wants and what he needs.”

In the past few years, Haas has had drivers like Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, the latter of whom is still racing with them. Gannon felt that, in recent years, all the drivers have been “very constructive” and good to work with. He added that they all have different tactics and interests in what they want during a race, saying:

“Whereas Romain wanted to make a set-up change every run, Kevin wanted lots of running time to get used to the car and he would just improve by running the same car over and over. Mick’s probably somewhere in the middle.”

Gannon reveals that Mick Schumacher is “learning all the time”

When talking about how different Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were, Haas engineer Gary Gannon revealed that Mick Schumacher still keeps learning, and so, he must require information during a race.

He said:

“I feel like Romain always knew exactly what to do, Kevin we kinda guide him along with all these tools and things, while Mick is just learning all the time, so we try to give him as much information as we can.”

During a race, drivers sometimes ask their engineers to stay silent so that they can focus completely. As Gannon revealed, however, Schumacher is still learning a lot, and hence feeding him information is crucial. He, however, felt it is about time for the German to learn faster and start performing better during races. Schumacher does not have a contract with the team for the upcoming season, and as far as the speculations go, it could be hard for him to find a seat if he does not improve.

Haas had a good start to the season after Magnussen had a "Viking comeback," as team principal Guenther Steiner called it to be. As the season has progressed, however, it has become difficult for them to score points again. Mick Schumacher, who scored his first-ever F1 points in Austria, has been struggling in the car lately. His overall performance this year, however, could act as a hurdle for him in getting a seat next year. Consequently, he must score points during the final few rounds of the season.

