Mick Schumacher’s path to F1 comeback reportedly clears up amid Cadillac links

Mick Schumacher’s quest for a return to Formula 1 appears to be clearing up with a promising development emerging with relation to the Cadillac F1 team. The 26-year-old could be granted a return to the sport with the entry of the American team in the 2026 season.

Ad

The German racer, who currently races in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Alpine team, has been linked with a move to Jota Cadillac. The report, courtesy of Planet F1, claims that Schumacher could replace 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button at the American outfit.

The report, however, concludes by detailing that in any case this move occurs, Schumacher could also be signed as the reserve driver for the Cadillac team F1 outfit for the 2026 campaign.

Ad

Trending

Mick Schumacher has long been linked with a return to Formula 1, having left Haas at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He drove for Mercedes as reserve driver up until the end of the 2024 campaign, after a full-time seat at the German outfit appeared unlikely.

Schumacher’s rumoured exit from the Alpine World Endurance Racing outfit also comes amid Flavio Briatore, who serves as executive adviser for the Enstone team, not considering him as a suitable candidate for a seat in the F1 arm of the team.

Ad

Cadillac F1 Team Principal confirms talks with Mick Schumacher

Earlier, Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon confirmed he had held talks with Mick Schumacher regarding the team’s 2026 seat. The 60-year-old hinted at the details of his conversation with the German in an interview.

Lowdon stressed loads of positives about Schumacher and highlighted the wealth of experience the driver boasts. Speaking as quoted by Planet F1, he stated:

Ad

“Mick is great. He’s a very nice guy, I like him a lot. I’ve got to know him better now. He’s still young, but he already has Formula 1 experience. Of course, that was a while ago, but he’s kept himself up to date.”

“He has also completed tests and shows great interest in the project. We really like that. We really like that. He is no stranger to the team. He knows where we stand. There are some positive things to say about Mick. He is clearly one of the drivers on the list.”

Ad

Mick Schumacher’s previous stint in Formula 1 largely unfolded in a manner far from what he would have desired. In his two seasons racing for the Haas team, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher finished in the points on two occasions, during the 2022 British Grand Prix and Austrian Grand Prix.

Schumacher would be replaced at the Banbury outfit by Nico Hulkenberg following the conclusion of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More