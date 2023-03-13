Mick Schumacher's uncle feels Guenther Steiner could have done better with the young F1 driver

Mick Schumacher's treatment at Haas F1 under the stewardship of team principal Guenther Steiner was sub-optimal, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Ralf is an uncle to Mick Schumacher and the younger brother of his father, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021 after entering the series as the reigning F2 world champion. He spent two seasons with the American outfit but failed to make a lasting impression before being dropped in favor of Nico Hulkenberg for the ongoing 2023 season.

Ralf Schumacher feels his nephew's time at Haas could have been handled better by Steiner, who was outwardly vocal in his criticism of the young German.

In an interview with Formel1.de in Germany, the former Jordan, Williams, and Toyota driver said:

“Mick was slow and made mistakes. And as a driver you have to deal with the fact that the team criticises it. I have absolutely no problem with criticism and Guenther Steiner should lead his team as he wants and thinks is right. I just have to say that I expect a grown man to treat a young man differently. I think the young man could have been motivated better."

Mick Schumacher scored 12 points during the 2022 season and was also involved in major crashes in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, for which Haas had to pick up substantial repair bills. Ralf Schumacher went on to add:

“When you see that now, you can imagine even more how difficult it was for Mick and what Mick did at his age. In a team where you have the feeling that you are not wanted and you are actually going up against the sack, Mick has done a great job. The future will show whether he is good enough at the end of the day.”

Mick Schumacher's Haas replacement lauded for P15 finish at 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Despite his obvious disappointment with Mick Schumacher's departure from the Haas F1 team, Ralf Schumacher believes Guenther Steiner made the right call in bringing Nico Hulkenberg in as his replacement.

Hulkenberg has an extensive history in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular. The German was without a permanent race seat for three seasons but had made occasional stand-in appearances during his time away from the sport.

After Hulkenberg managed to secure a P15 finish on his debut for Haas at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP, Ralf Schumacher said:

"Some colleagues have written that Hulkenberg moves Mick out of the way. I have to be honest: It’s a bit early. A race doesn’t make a world championship. Nico did a great job, no question about it. And accordingly, one has to acknowledge without envy, Guenther Steiner didn’t make a bad decision.”

Mick Schumacher is currently contracted as the reserve driver for Mercedes for the 2023 season and could still find a way to return as a full-time driver in the future.

