Mick Schumacher says he has learned "a lot" from watching Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's duels

Haas F1 rookie Mick Schumacher feels that the chance to race at the shaper end of the grid provides a unique learning experience. He views it as opportunity to show what he can do with the right tools.

The 22-year-old had defended valiantly against the mighty Red Bull of Max Verstappen during the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Looking back on the duel and the experience he gained from it, Mick Schumacher told F1-Insider:

"I especially enjoyed the duel with Max (Verstappen) In Budapest. That's when I showed that I can extend my elbows and keep faster cars behind me."

Further, Mick Schumacher stressed how important it was for him to gain this kind of experience for 2022, when he hopes to race with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a better car. He said:

"Certainly a lot. And that's important for next year when I'll hopefully be able to duel with other drivers in midfield."

Sebastian Vettel is a "very good friend" of Mick Schumacher

While discussing his relationship with other drivers on the grid, Sebastian Vettel's name came up, and the young German was quite appreciative of the four-time world champion. Commenting on the impact Vettel has had on his debut season and how he has been a helping hand, Mick Schumacher said:

"I had a lot of questions at the beginning. And he answered all of them for me. I am very grateful for that. He knows my dad very well and has therefore become my first point of contact in Formula 1. He's had so much experience and gone through all kinds of situations. But he is also an extremely nice person and a very good friend in his private life."

Neither Mick Schumacher nor Haas F1 teammate Nikita Mazepin have managed to score a point so far into the 2021 season. Consequently, the team lies at the bottom of the constructors' standings in 10th place. However, with two races left on the calendar, they remain within mathematical contention to finish as high as eighth.

