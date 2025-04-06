Mick Schumacher sends 3-word message to sister Gina Schumacher as she becomes a mother

Mick Schumacher shared a heartwarming message after his Gina became a mother for the first time, giving birth to her daughter Millie. She shared a beautiful picture on Instagram with Ian Bethke, her husband.

Gina-Maria Schumacher is the elder of the two kids Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has. She married Ian Bethke on September 29 last year and shared a recent update on her social media, welcoming her baby into the world.

"Welcome to the world, Millie 💕 Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives," she wrote.

Her brother, Mick Schumacher, shared a powerful post as he reposted this picture on his Instagram story, congratulating the couple.

"Proud of you🤍," Schumacher wrote.

Mick Schumacher congratulates his sister after birth of her daughter (@mickschumacher on Instagram)

An interesting story revolved around Gina-Maria Schumacher's wedding with Ian Bethke. Reports claimed that her father, Michael Schumacher, was present at the wedding. This was rather interesting because the family has kept his current medical condition private.

He suffered a major injury to the head while skiing back in 2013. He was put in a medically induced coma at the time but was discharged later. While many reports loom around his current medical condition, the family has not revealed anything to the public.

Gina Schumacher is a professional jockey, and her social media is usually filled with pictures of her horse tournaments.

Mick Schumacher reveals future plans as he discontinues work with Mercedes in F1

Schumacher won the Formula 2 World Championship in 2020 and debuted in Formula 1 with Haas the following year. However, the team failed to score any points with an all-rookie lineup and an extremely underperforming car. He did manage to pull in a few points in 2022, but the team did not extend his contract any further.

Mercedes was quick to sign him as their reserve driver in 2023 and 2024. It was earlier revealed during the 2024 season, however, that he would not continue in the role this season. Mick Schumacher admitted that it was a "tough" feeling for him to watch the cars race around him but not get a chance to race.

"Watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough," Schumacher said (via PlanetF1). "I want to get back to focusing 100 per cent on racing."

"I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love," he added.

Schumacher debuted in the World Endurance Championship last year with Alpine and is set to continue with them this season.

