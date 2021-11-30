Mick Schumacher sends touching Christmas card to chef who fed his father Michael Schumacher

Son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher sent a special Christmas card to the chef at his father's favorite restaurant. The establishment's official Instagram account posted the heartwarming gesture, which showed Mick in his Haas F1 car with sister Gina pulling the sleigh containing Michael and Corinna Schumacher.

The gift to the also contained a signed helmet from Mick Schumacher along with a message on the visor, which read:

"To Rossella and Maurizio, thank you for everything! Your pasta is the best in the world!"

The Ferrari-themed restaurant is located near the Fiorano racetrack in Maranello, Italy, and is known to be frequented by Ferrari officials. A whole roster of celebrities and F1 drivers have been spotted there, including Fernando Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Known for its pasta, the restaurant has a long history with the Schumacher family, with chef Rossella having hosted the seven-time champion a number of times during his legendary stint at Ferrari. Additionally, the chef couple have been supportive of Mick Schumacher throughout his F2 career.

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to team up for Race of Champions in 2022

Sebastian Vettel had teamed up with Mick's father Michael for the annual Race of Champions (RoC), an event which celebrates motorsport by pairing up drivers across various branches of racing. Vettel and Schumacher have won the Nation's Cup six years in a row, from 2007-2012.

Mick Schumacher teamed up with the four-time world champion for the 2019 Mexico edition of the event. The duo finished second on that occasion, losing out to Johan Kristoffersson and Tom Kristensen of Denmark.

Commenting on the 2022 event, Vettel said:

“I’m really looking forward to being back competing in the Race Of Champions again and to represent Germany together with Mick. At ROC Mexico, we came second in the ROC Nations Cup, so our aim is to do one better in Sweden."

The event is scheduled for February 5, 2022 and will give fans a chance to see some of their heroes in action before the next F1 season gets underway.

