Mick Schumacher set to drive Mercedes W14 in Spain: Reports

Mick Schumacher will finally get to drive the Mercedes W14 in Barcelona next week.

After spending two seasons with Haas, Schumacher moved to Mercedes ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season, joining them as the reserve driver. The German has largely been confined to a background role so far.

German publication BILD has now reported that Schumacher will drive the Silver Arrows' W14 during one of the two Pirelli testing days next week. While George Russell is set to drive on Tuesday, June 6, Schumacher will get his hands on the car on Wednesday and is expected to drive around 500 kilometers.

The report said:

"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear and depends on the test details. But it will probably be around 500km."

The testing is set to take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya right after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

So far, Mick Schumacher has been working on the simulator, gathering as much information as he can to help Russell and Lewis Hamilton on the track. He earlier spoke about this Mercedes role in an interview with F1, saying:

“Firstly, I do have the experience of driving last year’s car, which is the new generation. That means the approaches that I will have in the simulator will be very similar to the ones the racing drivers will have on track.”

He added:

“In terms of that direct comparison, I will be able to talk about time models, talk about how the car behaves or should behave and therefore will be able to change and adapt the simulator pretty quickly. Hopefully with that in mind, we’ll be able to give the team reliable feedback, but also a set of options that will work in the track.”

After spending time in a simulated environment, the 24-year-old will now to get show his skills don't he track, which could aid in him getting a driving contract in the future.

"The situation for 2024 is so unfavorable" - Mercedes boss sheds light on when Mick Schumacher could race in F1 again

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated that he has been making efforts to get Mick Schumacher back onto the F1 grid as soon as possible.

The Austrian exec stated that while next season might be difficult, 2025 seemed like a good possibility.

Wolff said (via Racing News 365):

"We [Mercedes] are closed and I would like for Mick to get a seat. He would also deserve that. But the situation for 2024 is so unfavorable. In 2025, a few doors open again."

