Mick Schumacher announced as Mercedes reserve driver, making his Ferrari breakup official

Mercedes F1 have announced Mick Schumacher as their reserve driver for the 2023 season. After departing from Haas and ending his contract with the Ferrari Academy after the 2022 season, the German driver will undertake development duties at the Brackley team. This news comes on the heels of great uncertainty regarding Schumacher's F1 career.

Speaking about his new role with the Silver Arrows, Mick Schumacher said:

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment. I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

Michael Schumacher previously test-drove with the team, and Toto Wolff said there was scope for Schumacher to be part of the unit. Dropped by the Ferrari Driver Academy and replaced at Haas by Nico Hulkenberg, Mick's trajectory was uneven as he couldn't secure a starting seat. But that looks to be sorted now. Notably, his father, Michaell Schumacher, also drove for Mercedes from 2010-12.

Toto Wolff feels Mick Schumacher is talented enough to be a part of Mercedes

Despite some underwhelming performances in the last two seasons, Wolff believes the German driver has the talent to remain in the sport and the necessary experience to develop the W14 for the 2023 season. He will also be on standby should Lewis Hamilton and George Russell not drive.

Announcing Mick Schumacher as their reserve, Wolff said:

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Although Kevin Magnussen had not driven an F1 car in two years since 2019, he beat the young German by a decent margin on his return to Haas. The Danish driver finished 13th in the standings, scoring 25 points, while Mick Schumacher finished 16th with 12 points in his second F1 season.

