Mick Schumacher in talks with F1 team for a sensational return to the grid in 2026 - Reports

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon hinted towards Mick Schumacher being a potential candidate for their 2026 lineup. The team is yet to confirm their lineup, but multiple candidates have emerged over the months.

Cadillac's F1 entry was confirmed by the FIA and Formula One Management earlier this year. They are set to join the grid as the 11th team, making it a competition between 22 drivers. This has opened doors for multiple drivers to make it onto the Formula 1 grid. However, the team hasn't confirmed any drivers.

With the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez already gaining popularity as possible candidates, team principal Graeme Lowdon recently revealed Mick Schumacher as a possible candidate. Speaking to the media, he revealed speaking to the German driver at Silverstone.

"There are a lot of good drivers available—a mix of experienced drivers and new, up-and-coming drivers from Formula 2. I think we’ll see some movement in the driver market soon. Mick is great. He’s a very nice guy, I like him a lot," he said (via LWOS).

He further mentioned that although Schumacher hasn't driven in Formula 1 for quite some time now, he still has the skillset, further revealing that he has participated in tests.

"I’ve gotten to know him better now. He’s still young, but he already has Formula 1 experience. Sure, that was a while ago, but he’s kept up to date himself. "He’s also done tests and is showing great interest in the project. We really like that. We like that a lot."

Schumacher last drove in F1 back in the 2022 season with Haas. His contract wasn't renewed at the end of the season, and he settled down with a reserve role at Mercedes.

Would Mick Schumacher be a strong choice for Cadillac?

Mick Schumacher at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2024 (Getty Images)

Mick Schumacher never appeared to be a very strong driver on the F1 grid, or he never had the chance to prove his skills. He was stuck with an underperforming Haas on his debut season and also managed to score points in 2022 on two separate occasions. But he was sacked shortly after.

He currently drives for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and has been a consistent driver. Although he might have a chance of returning to the grid, it is hard to argue that it would be the best choice for Cadillac.

The team wouldn't be fighting for the title or wins in their first season. It would be better for them to sign two experienced drivers (Bottas and Perez, as mentioned). They could help the American team build from the bottom. Schumacher, at the same time, might be a strong choice for a reserve driver.

