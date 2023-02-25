Mick Schumacher has a ‘very rare’ opportunity at Mercedes which will help him return to the F1 grid

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon mentioned that former Haas driver and good friend Mick Schumacher has a 'very rare' opportunity ahead of him being the reserve driver for the Mercedes AMG F1 team for the 2023 season.

Mick Schumacher was announced as the reserve driver for the former world champions after Haas dropped him at the end of the 2022 season. Ocon, who was in a similar situation to the German in 2019, mentioned that it is a great opportunity to learn from one of the most dominant teams in F1 history.

Speaking to Racefans, he said:

“He has a very rare opportunity – and an opportunity that I had as well – to work with a team that has dominated the sport for so long and that has huge knowledge. That’s not a negligible thing. It’s a very great asset when you come back as a full-time driver."

He added:

“You’ve seen a team like that work from the inside and you have keys and information that you can bring to your future team. So I’m hoping Mick will find a solution very soon. And I have no doubt that a team would be interested in him.”

"It’s a chance for Mick Schumacher to have more time because he’s not in the seat" - Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg, who replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas for 2023, stated that being on the sidelines for the season was a chance for the young German to take a step back and reflect.

As per Crash.net, he said:

"Just keep at it. It’s a chance for Mick Schumacher to have more time because he’s not in the seat and doesn’t have the pressure to perform at the moment. He will be able to learn a lot at Mercedes from one of the best drivers ever [Lewis Hamilton]. That's a valuable experience he can gain there and use for himself.”

Hulkenberg, who is returning to the grid this year after three years, said leaving the sport in 2019 was a conscious decision, adding:

“After 2019, it was a conscious decision to leave F1, knowing that there might not be a way back. Of course, it was different to follow F1 from a distance. But the time also did me good. It was necessary for me and is certainly the reason why I’m very settled, motivated, fresh, and ready to attack here now.”

It could do Mick Schumacher a lot of good if he soaks up the experience at Mercedes in 2024 as it will definitely help him if makes it back to the grid.

