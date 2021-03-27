How did Mick Schumacher feel about his debut session in Formula 1?

Mick Schumacher hit the ground running at Haas on the first day of his debut Formula 1 season. In a team that has openly claimed they will not allocate resources to this year's car, Mick Schumacher racked up the laps to gain as much knowledge and experience as he can.

After his debut session in Formula 1, Mick Schumacher spoke to the media and revealed that he has started learning on the job.

Speaking about FP1, Mick Schumacher said:

“FP1 was in really hot conditions so something that I haven’t really driven in yet, I think it was 53 degrees track temperature which was cooking the tires up and obviously the cockpit as well. But definitely having driven in those conditions is good for information, for learning and to understand how the car behaves in that."

He added that he felt comfortable in the car during FP2:

“Moving into FP2 I knew the conditions were completely different, unfortunately, the wind also changed so it was something on top that everybody had to get used to, we saw some people struggling as well with it, so were we.

“I feel really comfortable in the car, which is obviously a really good sign, it shows we have done enough work to prepare myself to get in the car and just be comfortable."

Schumacher understands that there is room to grow and asserted that he will keep learning:

“I know there is a lot to improve from my side still, obviously as a driver I have the main tools to improve my lap times so I’m working very hard myself to keep on improving, keep on learning.”

Mick Schumacher in no man's land?

There are rumblings in the paddock of Haas being a bad environment for young Mick Schumacher. The team environment and goals for the season could hamper the rookie's growth.

Early indications suggest Haas is the slowest car on the grid. The team has also declared that they will not develop the car this year, in an effort to challenge in 2022. The only driver Schumacher will consistently race against this season will be his Russian teammate, Nikita Mazepin, leaving Schumacher in no man's land on the Formula 1 grid.

With no signs of a race seat opening up at Ferrari, Mick Schumacher's only choice to drive for a competitive team is Alfa Romeo. However, with the driver lineups fixed until at least the end of the season, Schumacher must prepare himself for a depressing debut campaign in Formula 1.