Mika Häkkinen: I don't think Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull for the rest of his career

Mika Häkkinen thinks that Max Verstappen won't stay with Red Bull for the entirety of his Formula 1 career, even though the Dutchman signed a six-year contract with them.

Max Verstappen has been with Red Bull ever since his Formula 1 career began (8 years ago). Since then, he has helped the team with development and is a two-time world champion now. After winning his first title, he signed a 6-year contract with the team. He earlier said that he wouldn't leave the team until he retires from the sport, however, Häkkinen believes otherwise.

The 54-year-old said in a Unibet video:

"I don't think Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull for the rest of his career. That's just my opinion."

He believes that just because a team is performing well right now, that doesn't mean that it will go the same way forever. There are many variables in a team, such as the mechanics who work, the technicians, or the strategists.

Häkkinen believes that if the core of a team is changed in the upcoming years, their performance can be drastically changed as well. Formula 1 is filled with examples of such teams, McLaren being one of them. Mika Häkkinen won his 2 titles with them, but now it is hard for the team to even score a podium.

Mika Häkkinen hints that Red Bull could change for Max Verstappen in the future

Formula 1 has a history of drivers changing their teams. Even Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton gained most of their careers after switching teams. But it doesn't look like that for Verstappen as of now as he has been with Red Bull for a long time and has also won two championships.

Häkkinen said that there are multiple reasons why a driver changes his team for a different one, and that Max Verstappen might face any of those in the future with Red Bull.

The former driver further said:

"But historically, drivers have often switched teams for various reasons, even if they had multiple titles with one specific team. That could be financial reasons, or simply because they were ready for a new environment."

He believes that the crew of a team and the drivers of the same team live a very different life. While the driver has all of the comforts and reasons to stay with the team, it is quite hard for the mechanics and the rest of the members, and if they decide to quit the team, it could shake the shackles. According to Mika, this can be a reason for a driver to switch teams later on.

He continued:

"That is a completely different style of life. It is great that Verstappen signs such a long-term contract, but there is always the risk that when important people leave the car is no longer performing to the driver's expectations. At that point, a driver will wonder if it is time to switch teams."

Currently, Red Bull is a fantasy dream for Max Verstappen, and leaving them at this stage will not happen to him. However, if Häkkinen said happens, the Dutchman might look for better opportunities to tone down the pressure and race peacefully by the time he reaches his retirement.

