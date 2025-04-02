Millionaire Esteban Ocon shares stunning interior picture of iconic Toyota Supra he spotted in Japan

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon was recently mesmerized by a Toyota Supra sports car that he stumbled upon in Japan. He checked the car out and shared a picture of its sleek interiors on social media.

Ocon, who joined Haas this year after ending his five-year association with Alpine, is coming off a sensational drive in Shanghai. At the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix held on March 23, he finished P5 to earn 10 valuable points for his team.

For the next round of the 2025 season, F1 will head to Suzuka, Japan. The Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend, and Ocon is taking some time off to wander around the streets of Suzuka. In a video shared by Haas F1 Team on X, he came across a stylish sports car, the Toyota Supra, and couldn't resist checking it out.

Esteban Ocon was clearly impressed by the car as he checked out the interiors and other specifications.

The Toyota Supra is a famous series of sports cars that has produced five generations of models from 1978 to 2019. The fifth-generation car was produced in partnership with BMW, as it had 6-cylinder turbocharged engines and a rear-wheel-drive layout. The company sold thousands of units of the fifth generation across the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

That being said, Ocon's debut season with Haas has fared well so far in the initial two rounds. His rookie teammate Oliver Bearman also scored points with him in China, finishing P8.

Moreover, as Ocon revealed in a recent interview, the Frenchman is already adjusted to his new life at the American team, as he is apparently speaking the same language as his new team. Hence, the transition phase hasn't troubled him so far.

Esteban Ocon not yet 'confident' with Haas despite the P5 result in China

Esteban Ocon at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

The Haas F1 team accumulated 14 points in the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix as Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman finished P5 and P8, respectively. However, Ocon is still cautious of his assessment of Haas' performance as it's still early in the season.

Talking to The Racer last week, he said:

“We need to stay on top of our game. The confidence is not yet there because it’s only race two, and we’ve been swinging in performance from the bottom of the midfield to now the top of the midfield. So, we need to stay on top of what we are doing, focus on ourselves, and optimize what we have. I know there’s more performance to unlock from the car, and that’s very good to see.”

The midfield is currently highly competitive as Williams, Haas, and Aston Martin are separated by marginal points. Hence, as Esteban Ocon mentioned, Haas will likely have to stay consistent to move up the order in the constructors' championship.

