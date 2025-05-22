Monaco GP: Rare $4,000,000 McLaren Solus GT spotted on a yacht ahead of F1’s crown jewel race

Formula 1 next heads to the streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco GP, where the glitz and glamour of the street race once again take center stage. Among the many sights at the iconic venue, one of the rarest hypercars — the McLaren Solus GT — was spotted perched on a luxury yacht ahead of the commencement of the Grand Prix weekend.

Valued at a whopping $4 million, the McLaren Solus GT is one of the rarest hypercars, born from the physical realization of a virtual world concept. As pictured in a post made on X (formerly Twitter) by media outlet Motorsport.com, only 25 units of the car have been produced globally, further fueling its appearance at the Monaco harbour as a testament to the extreme wealth and allure of the Monaco GP.

The hypercar, which was originally showcased in the Gran Turismo 7 video game, features a carbon fiber monocoque and is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine, capable of revving to over 10,000 rpm. The car also produces more than 830 horsepower and weighs just around 1,000 kilograms, making it a true marvel of modern automotive engineering.

Shifting attention to the on-track action of the weekend, several drivers — including home favourite Charles Leclerc — will be aiming to win the Monaco GP. The Monegasque driver clinched victory at the 2024 edition, ending a 91-year drought for a local driver since Louis Chiron’s triumph in 1931, 19 years before Formula 1 was officially established.

Charles Leclerc shares expectations for the Monaco GP weekend

Charles Leclerc during the Monaco GP media day - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc has detailed his expectations for the Monaco GP weekend. The Scuderia Ferrari driver is aiming for an improvement in his performance at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as he prepares for the street race event.

The 27-year-old highlighted how super motivated he is, as well as his awareness of the weaknesses of the SF-25 challenger. During his interaction with the media via Ferrari’s official website, Leclerc stated:

“Clearly, we are aware of what our weak points have been so far, but we also know that Monaco is a unique race. I am always super motivated, and I can’t wait to get out on track and see how competitive we are.”

Further speaking on the importance of having a good qualifying session, he continued:

“Qualifying is vitally important here, and I hope I can make the difference, as I’ve usually managed to do at street circuits. Back in 2021, I did better than expected and I hope history repeats itself on Saturday.”

Charles Leclerc remains without a race victory so far in the 2025 season, and his best performance of the campaign remains the third-place finish he achieved during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, if the trajectory of the 2024 season is any indication, the former Sauber driver saw his season turn around with a win at the Monaco GP, before achieving two more race victories — the Italian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix. Leclerc finished third in the standings as Max Verstappen clinched his fourth Drivers’ Championship.

