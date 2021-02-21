Monaco prepares for Grand Prix racing

The Monaco circuit has begun its preparations for the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the 2020 race due to Covid-19.

The Automobile Club of Monte Carlo has released photos of the work taking place around the harbor, two months before the first ACM event of the year - the Historic Monaco Grand Prix. The twelfth edition of the retro racing event will feature 170 entrants across seven categories, with a particular emphasis on the history of Scuderia Ferrari.

🚧 Start of the Monaco GP construction ! 🔧



A new coating covers the famous Pitlane of the Monaco Grand Prix stands



The work was divided between planing work during the day and the application of 350 tonnes coated at night

Former Ferrari racers Jean Alesi and Rene Arnoux will take to the legendary track in 1970s Ferrari 312 cars as raced by Niki Lauda. There will also be runs for a 1960 Dino 246 (the last front-engined Grand Prix winning car) and a Ferrari entered Alfa Romeo P3 from the 1930s.

Monaco and the Triple Crown

The Historic Monaco Grand Prix has alternated the end of April slot in recent years with the Formula E race. Monte Carlo residents are accustomed to the disruption as racing cars take to the legendary street course annually. 2021 will be the 78th edition of what some consider to be the toughest Formula 1 race to win. Alongside the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500, Monaco is one of the Triple Crown of motorsport events.

Remembering double F1 World Champion Graham Hill (1929-1975) on what would have been his 92nd birthday.



Hill's record as the only driver to win motorsport's triple crown still stands - F1 World Champion in 1962 & 1968, Indy 500 winner (1965) & 24 Hours of Le Mans winner. (1972)

Sixties racer Graham Hill is the only person to complete the triple crown. Juan Pablo Montoya and Fernando Alonso have each won two of the three Triple Crown events. Each has had two starts at the event they're yet to win, with Alonso being in contention at the 2017 Indy 500 until an engine failure, and Montoya finishing third in class at the 2018 Le Mans 24.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the most recent winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, taking his third victory on the streets of Monte Carlo in 2019. He's some way behind the record of his idol Ayrton Senna, who stood atop the podium at the Royal Box six times from 1987 to 1993.