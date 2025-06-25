“Money won”: Fans react as Carlos Sainz Sr. makes major announcement on FIA Presidency run

Carlos Sainz Sr. has officially backed out of the FIA presidency run ahead of December elections. In an official statement, the former world rally champion explained that working in the FIA is complex and he isn't ready to commit to such a big responsibility just yet. However, fans had interesting reactions to this development.
Elections for FIA president are due in December this year, as Mohammed Ben Sulayem's term is set to end. Sainz Sr., a two-time world rally champion, was reportedly exploring the opportunity to contest the election.
According to reports, many people in F1 viewed Sainz Sr. as a strong candidate given his experience in motor racing. However, there were also concerns regarding conflict of interest, as his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., competes in F1 for Williams Racing.
Meanwhile, after months of speculation, the 63-year-old has decided to bow out of the race for the FIA presidential election. Sainz Sr. confirmed his decision through an official statement, saying the current circumstances are not ideal for him to commit to such a big responsibility. Moreover, he doesn't wish to compromise his commitment to Dakar rally racing.
"This message is to publicly confirm that I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year's election. I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project. After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy."
With Sainz Sr. bowing out, Mohammed Ben Sulayem is likely to be re-elected as FIA president later this year.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem earlier shrugged off concern over Carlos Sainz Sr.'s bid for FIA presidency
Mohammed Ben Sulayem was first elected as FIA president in 2021. However, several controversies and inconsistencies in decision-making threatened his reelection bid this year. Moreover, Carlos Sainz Sr., who previously contemplated running for the FIA election, reportedly weakened Sulayem's case.
However, talking to Reuters last month, Sulayem wasn't concerned about Sainz Sr.'s popularity.
"Let him stand. That is democracy," he said.
Moreover, he added that he wishes to get reelected again, as he needs more time to bring the necessary reports in F1. While the job is stressful, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has the support of most of the members.