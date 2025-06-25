“Money won”: Fans react as Carlos Sainz Sr. makes major announcement on FIA Presidency run

Carlos Sainz Sr. has officially backed out of the FIA presidency run ahead of December elections. In an official statement, the former world rally champion explained that working in the FIA is complex and he isn't ready to commit to such a big responsibility just yet. However, fans had interesting reactions to this development.

Elections for FIA president are due in December this year, as Mohammed Ben Sulayem's term is set to end. Sainz Sr., a two-time world rally champion, was reportedly exploring the opportunity to contest the election.

According to reports, many people in F1 viewed Sainz Sr. as a strong candidate given his experience in motor racing. However, there were also concerns regarding conflict of interest, as his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., competes in F1 for Williams Racing.

Trending

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, the 63-year-old has decided to bow out of the race for the FIA presidential election. Sainz Sr. confirmed his decision through an official statement, saying the current circumstances are not ideal for him to commit to such a big responsibility. Moreover, he doesn't wish to compromise his commitment to Dakar rally racing.

"This message is to publicly confirm that I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year's election. I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project. After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy."

Expand Tweet

However, fans had interesting reactions to this development.

"Money won>>>>," a fan said.

Dhruva | ಧ್ರುವ | ध्रुव @Dhruva_atreya LINK Money won >>>>

"Most likely pressured to step down," another fan claimed.

Derek J @heyderekj LINK most likely pressured to step down... 🙁

"This is unfortunate," a user commented.

A few fans were also disappointed, as they wanted a fresh change.

"Did Bennie threaten him? Why would he pull out?" a fan asked.

"Great...MBS being a dictator for the next 4 years," says another user.

With Sainz Sr. bowing out, Mohammed Ben Sulayem is likely to be re-elected as FIA president later this year.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem earlier shrugged off concern over Carlos Sainz Sr.'s bid for FIA presidency

Carlos Sainz Sr with Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was first elected as FIA president in 2021. However, several controversies and inconsistencies in decision-making threatened his reelection bid this year. Moreover, Carlos Sainz Sr., who previously contemplated running for the FIA election, reportedly weakened Sulayem's case.

However, talking to Reuters last month, Sulayem wasn't concerned about Sainz Sr.'s popularity.

"Let him stand. That is democracy," he said.

Moreover, he added that he wishes to get reelected again, as he needs more time to bring the necessary reports in F1. While the job is stressful, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has the support of most of the members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More