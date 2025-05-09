"Isn’t it a conflict of interest?": Fans react to Carlos Sainz Sr. expressing interest in running for the position of the FIA president

F1 fans online have shared their reaction to reports of Carlos Sainz Sr. expressing his interest in running for the position of the FIA president. Many fans have claimed that this could potentially lead to a conflict of interest, with the Spaniard's son currently racing in F1, while others have welcomed this potential challenge to the current unpopular president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

News broke on Wednesday (May 7) that Carlos Sainz Sr. is reportedly looking to run for the post of the FIA president. The next election for the post will be held during the FIA's upcoming general assembly, which is scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 12, 2025. [via Autosport]

The news was also shared by Autosport journalist James Allen via X on Wednesday.

F1 fans online shared their reaction to this news on various social media platforms including X, with many of them claiming a potential conflict of interest if Sainz Sr. is elected to the post, since his son, Sainz Jr., currently competes in F1.

"Isn’t it a conflict of interest 🧐", asked one fan.

"Conflict of interest. Won’t happen." claimed another fan.

"im sorry but a parent of a current f1 driver shouldnt be the fia president there will just be too many accusations surrounding both of them", said another user.

While many fans shared their concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest if Carlos Sainz Sr. is elected as the FIA president, there were also those who welcomed the news of the Spaniard looking to run for the position.

"Fantastic. Let’s have him in!" said one fan.

"This needs to happen, immediately. MBS needs to be banished from all Motorsports, globally.", claimed another user.

"This could mean we get an FIA without medieval censorship. We're right with you, Carlos!", said yet another fan.

Carlos Sainz Sr. confirmed his interest of running for the post of FIA president to motorsport.com on Wednesday (May 7). The former World Rally and Dakar champion also claimed that he is currently in the process of understanding if he would receive support from the motorsports world if he decides to run for the post in December.

Carlos Sainz Sr. shuts down claims of potential conflict of interest if he becomes FIA president

Carlos Sainz Sr. speaking with Williams team boss James Vowles at the Saudi Arabian GP - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz Sr. shut down any claims of a potential conflict of interest if he became FIA President, due to his allegiance to his son, who is currently competing in with Williams in F1. The 63-year-old shared that no such problems would arise and that he would step away from his current role of assisting his son.

Speaking to motorsports.com, Sainz Sr. shared that the FIA is 'a very serious entity' and the question of a conflict of interest is hence an invalid one.

“I have my track record and people know me well enough to understand that this will not be an issue. Obviously, I will have to step down regarding my role with Carlos and his career but this is not an issue at all,” Sainz said.

“He's not a child anymore, he has been in F1 for a decade now and we both know that if I go ahead with this project our relationship will change, of course. The FIA is a very serious entity and there will be no conflict." he added.

Sainz Sr. has often been spotted in his son's camp during race weekends, supporting the 30-year-old thoughout the his F1 career. This is a role that the former rally driver will have to step away from if and when he is elected as the next FIA President.

