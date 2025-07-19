Months after Mercedes split, Toto Wolff opens up about Lewis Hamilton’s “flirts and dates”

Not often does a team boss boast of having a detailed relationship with a former driver—well, with Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton, their relationship can be considered an exception to the rule. The Mercedes team principal recently opened up about the bond he shares with the British driver.Wolff, who sat down for an interview with the Wall Street Journal, revealed that his relationship with the seven-time world champion goes far beyond the traditional team principal and driver dynamic. The 53-year-old even shared that Lewis Hamilton often opened up to him about his flings and dating life.“It’s very unusual in any kind of relationship. But I tried to be very open and say, ‘Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that.’ But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other.I’m living a different life through his eyes—you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was!’”Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff worked together for 12 years during his stint at Mercedes. The decade-plus partnership brought tremendous success to both the team and the driver, with Hamilton clinching six of his seven drivers’ championships during that period.The British driver, however, has opted for a move to the Scuderia Ferrari outfit ahead of the 2025 season, marking the end of what was one of the most successful driver/team partnerships in the history of Formula 1.Toto Wolff speaks on maintaining his relationship with Lewis HamiltonToto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix - Source: GettyToto Wolff also opened up about maintaining his relationship with Lewis Hamilton. The Austrian motorsport executive detailed how both parties handled their final season together following the announcement of Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.While speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Wolff recounted how he had a conversation with the seven-time F1 champion to ensure that the relationship between both parties remained amicable during their final season together.“When he decided to go, it could have been very awkward, borderline hostile, and we actively talked about how to not make it that. All of us made a real effort in trying to be very accommodating, very understanding.”Wolff also stressed that despite Hamilton switching teams, they often travel back from races together.“He’s maintained being a friend. He pops up in the office on the weekend! He speaks with the engineers, gets some food. After many Grands Prix, he travels back with me. So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and me flying from the races.”Lewis Hamilton, for his part, has often had kind words to say about Wolff and the Mercedes team. On occasions like the recently held Canadian Grand Prix, the 40-year-old congratulated the Brackley-based outfit on its race victory, as well as rookie Kimi Antonelli on achieving his maiden podium in Formula 1.