"More chance of Lewis Hamilton winning an 8th title": Bernie Ecclestone rules out an F1 alliance with Christian Horner

Bernie Ecclestone put an end to rumors suggesting a possible partnership with former Red Bull supremo Christian Horner to purchase a stake in Alpine by jibing at Lewis Hamilton's hopes of winning an eighth drivers' title. The former F1 boss asserted that there is a greater chance of the Ferrari driver winning his eighth title than the partnership materialising into reality.Red Bull sacked Horner in a sudden turn of events, which led people inside the paddock to speculate about where the 51-year-old would possibly head to reignite his F1 career. One such destination seemed to be Alpine.The Enstone-based squad has had a revolving door for team principals, as the squad has run through four team principals in the past five years. Despite the team dismissing any reports of the French outfit being sold anytime soon, a possible equity purchase seemed to be on the cards for a coup by Horner and Ecclestone, according to the paddock chatter.The 94-year-old was then confronted about such rumors ahead of the Hungarian GP, a possibility that Ecclestone ruled out by stating:&quot;I think more chance of Lewis [Hamilton] winning his eighth title than that happening.&quot;This is not the first time that Ecclestone has questioned Lewis Hamilton's stay on the F1 grid. Earlier this year, he raised eyebrows at the Briton's arrival at Maranello, when the seven-time champion joined Ferrari with the hopes of ending the team's title drought.Lewis Hamilton aims to rebuild Ferrari into a championship-winning outfitLewis Hamilton ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyFerrari won their last F1 constructors' championship in 2008, when Hamilton was crowned the drivers' title with McLaren. Since then, the Briton went on to claim six more titles, while the prancing horses remained in their championship exile.Former world champions Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel tried to bring back the championship glory to Maranello in the 2010s, but failed with multiple near-misses. However, Hamilton does not envision the same fate happening to him, as the Briton said (via F1):&quot;If you look at the team over the last 20 years, they’ve had amazing drivers. They had Kimi [Raikkonen], they had Fernando [Alonso], they had Sebastian [Vettel], all World Champions; however, they didn’t win a World Champion[ship], and for me, I refuse for that to be the case, so I’m going the extra mile.&quot;&quot;Obviously I’m very fortunate to have had experiences in two other great teams, and whilst things are for sure going to be different because there’s a different culture and everything, I think sometimes if you take the same path all the time you get the same results, so I’m just challenging certain things.&quot;On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings after 13 rounds of racing with 109 points amassed to his name.