“More excuses than my ex-girlfriend”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton’s boss points to new aspect of his Ferrari move

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has asserted that the team was 'stupidly' expecting a lot from Lewis Hamilton in his maiden F1 campaign with the team. In response to his statement, fans have come up with some strong reactions on social media.At the start of the 2025 F1 season, the hype around the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, repping the red gear of Ferrari, was huge. The on-track expectations were big as well, but what transpired in the first 14 races was nowhere near anyone's expectations.The Brit struggled to get to grips with the SF-25, which did not prove capable of fighting for race wins. His teammate Charles Leclerc was able to amass five podium finishes, but Hamilton, on his end, was not even able to get a single one.As things stand, Hamilton is in sixth place in the drivers' standings, having scored only 109 points. With the pinnacle of motorsport in a period of shutdown with the summer break, Fred Vasseur somewhat defended Hamilton in an interaction with The Race:&quot;McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes, an English team based in Brackley, same engine guys, the same culture, and so on. So he spent 2006 to 2024, 18 years, in this environment, and then he arrived at Ferrari. And we were stupidly expecting that he will have everything under control.&quot;Vasseur's comments led to reactions on social media. A fan wrote on X:&quot;More excuses than my ex girlfriend.&quot;𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐫 @Pavlo__EscobarLINK@ESPNF1 More excuses than my ex girlfriend.Another motorhead had the following to say:&quot;More excuses.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;It's actually the opposite. He stupidly overestimated his skills,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Ask Hamilton to focus on racing only and pause fashion activities?&quot; another added.&quot;The clown is washed since Max broke him in AD21,&quot; another added.The 2025 F1 season will return with its second leg from August 29 onwards, with the Dutch Grand Prix.Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton can become an 8-time F1 championWhile fans have come up with their reactions to Fred Vasseur's comments regarding Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, felt that the latter could become an eight-time champion in F1.Wolff asserted that Hamilton needed a car underneath him in which he had the utmost confidence. In an interaction with Racingnewss365, Wolff added:&quot;I think if he has the car underneath him, and has the confidence in that it does what he wants, then yes.&quot;Several eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton during next week's Dutch Grand Prix race weekend for varied reasons at the famous Zandvoort racing circuit.