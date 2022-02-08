"More important than winning the Formula 1 world championship" - Lando Norris delivers hilarious award acceptance speech

Lando Norris believes winning Autosport’s British competition driver of the year award was better than winning an F1 title. The Briton delivered a hilarious acceptance message upon receiving the award and hopes for a better year with McLaren.

Accepting the award, Lando Norris spoke in a video message and said:

“In a way this is more important than winning the Formula 1 world championship as this is voted for by the fans. Hopefully this season is even better at McLaren.”

Norris spoke by video message after being absent from the ceremony and his award was handed to him by F1 Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds. The Briton has collected this award for the third consecutive time at the Autosport Award Ceremony.

The prestigious award handed out at the prestigious British awards ceremony has been previously won by Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Nigel Mansell, Martin Brundle and David Coulthard to name a few.

Lando Norris won the BRDC John Cobb Memorial Trophy

Lando Norris was awarded the John Cobb Memorial trophy by the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC). The award is traditionally awarded to a British driver in a British car and achieves success in the world of motor racing. The McLaren driver revealed he was unable to attend the awards ceremony and thanked the BRDC members in his acceptance video.

Accepting the prestigious BRDC Award, the Briton said:

“Some people say I have had success this year some people say sometimes I am a character. You might choose I am none of them you might choose them both. But either way I’ll take it, another trophy for my mantlepiece at home, and one that hopefully I try and keep for many more years.”

Along with the McLaren driver, Lewis Hamilton was awarded the Graham Hill Trophy, Jean Todt was awarded the President's award, and George Russell was awarded the Fairfield Trophy for their respective achievements in the world of motorsport.

Edited by Arnav