"More people watching, so more people are writing" - Max Verstappen on why F1 social media is turning toxic

Max Verstappen believes the growing fan base of Formula 1 and its large audience has led to social media becoming more toxic. The Dutchman hoped there would be an algorithm to counter keyboard warriors online who lacked sensitivity in their negative comments.

Asked by ESPN F1 in a press conference on the reasons behind social media becoming more toxic, Max Verstappen replied:

"I think it's just the sport is more popular so there are more people watching, so more people are writing. I think it's just that. It's not great that they are allowed to write these kinds of things so I hope we can come up with a kind of algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors, because these kind of people… they will never come up to you and say these things in front of your face, because they're sitting in front of their desk or whatever at home, being upset, being frustrated, and they can write whatever they like because the platform allows you to. Yeah, that can be really damaging and hurtful to some people and it's not how it should be."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Along with my fellow F1 drivers, I support the #enoughisenough campaign this weekend. We support the call for social media platforms to act responsibly and users to act respectfully. Online abuse and hate must stop Along with my fellow F1 drivers, I support the #enoughisenough campaign this weekend. We support the call for social media platforms to act responsibly and users to act respectfully. Online abuse and hate must stop ✋ https://t.co/mwYseSRLXb

Frustrated over the toxicity of the F1 fanbases, particularly on social media, Max Verstappen felt the growing fan base of F1 was the reason behind the increasing negativity and abuse online. The Dutchman hoped for the media covering the sport to prevent encouraging toxicity in the fanbases with their writing and wished for an algorithm online that countered the social media toxicity.

Meanwhile, Red Bull and Verstappen also boycotted Sky Sports for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP weekend after one of their anchors, Ted Kravitz, maligned the Dutchman in his coverage at the 2022 F1 US GP.

Addressing the Sky Sports boycott, the double champion felt that constantly criticizing him throughout the season led to more polarity in the fanbase, which constantly manifests on social media. Explaining his differences with Sky Sports, the Dutch champion felt he was not only being criticized at the US GP but there had been a pattern of discrediting his achievements throughout the 2022 F1 season by reiterating that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of a championship.

Addressing the boycott against Sky Sports in a post-race press conference, Max Verstappen said:

"It had nothing to do with this weekend. But this year, it's been a constant… kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person. And at one point it's enough you know? I don't accept it. You can't live in the past, you just have to move on. At the moment, social media is a very toxic place. And if you are constantly being like that, live on TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better in the world. You keep being… You keep disrespecting me, and one point I'm not tolerating it anymore, so that's why I decided to stop answering."

Lewis Hamilton agrees with Max Verstappen on social media becoming toxic

Agreeing with Max Verstappen on the toxicity of the fanbases on social media, Lewis Hamilton felt that everyone needed to get off social media at some point. The Mercedes driver claimed toxic fans and their comments can affect mental health, in a world where such issues are becoming a growing concern. The seven-time world champion felt many platforms are not doing enough to counter abuse online, a fact he has even reiterated before to the media, including Sportskeeda, in previous press conferences.

Commenting on the toxicity of fans online, Hamilton agreed with Max Verstappen, saying:

"Yeah, I think social media is getting more and more toxic as the years go on. I think we should probably get off it, ultimately. So many people… mental health is such a prominent thing right now. I know so many people reading their comments and the stuff that people say and it is hurtful. Fortunately, I don't read that stuff but the media platforms definitely need to do more to protect people, particularly young kids and women. But at the moment, they're not doing that so I think it will just continue."

Although Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports ends at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, the team and the reigning champion made a strong point by going against the largest broadcaster in the sport. A biased British media has become a growing issue in recent years in the sport and despite the boycott, opinion columns by prominent British print publications such as The Times UK and Motorsport Magazine UK were seen attacking Max Verstappen following the Mexican GP weekend, indirectly further amplifying the Dutchman's point.

