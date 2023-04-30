Despite being known for its chaotic races, the 2023 edition of the F1 Azerbaijan GP was largely a dull affair as the Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen dominated the field once again.

Charles Leclerc, who started in P1, finished in P3, bringing home his and Ferrari's first podium of the season. Fans, though, were left mainly unimpressed with the entire weekend, which consisted of a new sprint format brought in.

F1 fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the race, with one calling it 'most boring':

"This has to be the most boring race of 2023. There's nothing happening even in the midfield."

Moe @forzzacule This has to be the most boring race of 2023.



There's nothing happening even in the midfield This has to be the most boring race of 2023.There's nothing happening even in the midfield https://t.co/4BipNTfyFD

Here are some more reactions:

Andy 🌎 @MichiganMapper What an absolute yawner of a Grand Prix. To think we get six more years of it, too... Oh well. On to Miami. #AzerbaijanGP What an absolute yawner of a Grand Prix. To think we get six more years of it, too... Oh well. On to Miami. #AzerbaijanGP

SimonTHFC #ENICOut #LevyOut @S1mge3_THFC That was, without a doubt, one of the worst Grand Prix I’ve ever sat through. So much for the new regs making racing closer with more overtakes. Managing tyres for 40 laps is not what F1 is about. @fia need to have a long look at themselves. #AzerbaijanGP That was, without a doubt, one of the worst Grand Prix I’ve ever sat through. So much for the new regs making racing closer with more overtakes. Managing tyres for 40 laps is not what F1 is about. @fia need to have a long look at themselves. #AzerbaijanGP

Noah Ibach @Ibach_7

#AzerbaijanGP Good thing there's an indycar race today. I'll be able to watch a race that's enjoyable. Good thing there's an indycar race today. I'll be able to watch a race that's enjoyable.#AzerbaijanGP

annie. @Annie__Louise



#F1 #SkyF1 #AzerbaijanGP So, this weekend did nothing but highlight how awful this track is, and that sprint weekends are a waste of time. So, this weekend did nothing but highlight how awful this track is, and that sprint weekends are a waste of time.#F1 #SkyF1 #AzerbaijanGP

"We managed to stay in the DRS train, and we managed to keep the pressure on Max Verstappen"- Red Bull F1 driver

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race winner Sergio Perez has said that things worked out for him this weekend. After winning the sprint on Saturday, he got some luck due to the Safety Car, which made him jump his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen for P1.

As per F1.com, he said:

“It really worked out today for us. We managed to stay in the DRS train, and we managed to keep the pressure on Max. I think we had better deg on that first stint. It was looking good. It was looking good already from that side; then the Safety Car came and bunched everyone up, and it was again another race on the hard tyre."

He added:

“I think it was very close between us (myself and Verstappen). We pushed to the maximum today. We both clipped the wall a few times. We were pushing out there. The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard, but we managed to keep him under control.”

It will be fascinating to see if fans get a better race in a week's time at the F1 Miami GP. This year has failed to live to expectations in terms of on-track battles, as Red Bull are running away with the title and clear off the rest of the grid.

Poll : 0 votes