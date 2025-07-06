Most races without a podium: All about the unwanted Nico Hulkenberg record that came to an end

For the first time in his career, Nico Hulkenberg picked up a podium as he finished P3 at the British GP. The German driver came home behind the McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to secure his first ever podium after 239 starts.

Till Saturday, the Kick Sauber driver was the driver with the most number of races without a podium. However, Hulkenberg pulled off a driving masterclass in a rain-soaked race at the Silverstone Circuit.

Adrian Sutil, Pierluigi Martini, Philippe Alliot, and Yuki Tsunoda are among the other drivers on the top-five list of most races without scoring a podium finish.

Hulkenberg started his British GP from P19 after a disastrous outing in qualifying. But his performance on Sunday overshadowed his stint on Saturday. With two quick timed-out stops and a brilliant strategy by Sauber, Hulkenberg was able to crawl up the order and finally grab the podium.

Multiple drivers who started in front of him either crashed out or slid during the race. As a result, the Sauber driver was able to move up in the rain-soaked outing at Silverstone.

Despite starting from 19th place, Hulkenberg was in P9 by Lap 2 after gambling with his tires, which ultimately paid off. From there on, Hulkenberg held on to his position to go up the order, and finished in P3, some 34 seconds after Norris, the race winner.

Nico Hulkenberg let his feelings known after magnificent British GP podium

Following the conclusion of the race, Nico Hulkenberg shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media at the post-race interview, here's what the Kick Sauber driver said:

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. - Source: Getty

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it?! What a race, coming from virtually last, doing it all again like last weekend. Crazy conditions, survival mode all race. We were really on it, no mistakes."

"Today, I was in denial until the last pit stop and then I heard we gapped Lewis so I thought okay, breathing space but then he was closing. The pressure was there, intense race but we didn't crack. I was thinking he was going to give it all in front of his home crowd but sorry guys, it is also my day!"

Thanks to his podium, the German driver moved to P9 in the Driver's Standings with 37 points and pulled his team from P9 to P6 with just one race.

