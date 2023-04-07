“Motivation isn't a problem at all” - Charles Leclerc does not have motivation issue despite Ferrari driver’s poor start to 2023 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer has defended Charles Leclerc, stating that the Monegasque is motivated to do better on the track.

After finishing second in the drivers' standings last year, expectations from Leclerc were high heading into the 2023 season. However, it hasn't gone to plan for the driver and the team.

Leclerc was en route to a P3 finish in Bahrain before a PU failure saw him retire from the race. The following race in Saudi Arabia was compromised by a grid penalty due to a change in PU components. Most recently in Australia, his race ended on the very first lap due to a collision.

When questioned if Leclerc's motivation could be impacted after his poor start to the new campaign, Ferrari boss Vassuer defended his driver, saying:

"I have absolutely no doubts about the integrity of Charles's motives. Surely, the start of the season wasn't what we wanted and what he wanted to have, there was the retirement in Bahrain, the penalty in Jeddah and the retirement in Melbourne, which was certainly not in the plans, but the motivation is intact."

He continued:

"I have a good relationship with Charles, and I'm sure of it. Then when we talk hotly, a few minutes after getting out of the car, both Charles and Carlos can't be happy, and I should add that I would be very frustrated if I saw them relaxed and happy with the car."

Vassuer concluded:

"The most important thing for me is to keep everyone motivated to push in the same direction, and what I see are two drivers who are supporting the team to the fullest, Carlos has been here in Maranello all week in the simulator and Charles will do the same Motivation isn't a problem at all."

"It's a knife in my wound" - Former Ferrari president on team’s current misery

Former Scuderia Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo reckons it will take a very long time for the Prancing Horse to get back to the top of Formula 1.

The Maranello-based team is yet to feature on the podium this year, let alone win a race. Ferrari are fourth in the constructors' standings, behind Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Di Montezemolo, who was president of Ferrari from 1991 to 2014, has stated that watching the team fall out of the top three 'hurts' him. He said:

“It’s a knife in my wound. Ferrari together with my family is the most important thing in my life. I have been around for 25 years in two periods. It’s painful for me, I’m sorry to see them like this. I don’t think it’s a short-term crisis; it’s a question of rebuilding, and we need to bring together the best technicians.”

Poll : 0 votes