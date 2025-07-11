MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin drops 5-word reaction to Lando Norris' post about his British GP win 

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris's latest post celebrating his win at the 2025 British Grand Prix. The Brit fulfilled a lifelong dream of winning in front of his home fans at the iconic Silverstone track last weekend.

Starting from P3, Norris made a steady start to the race and fended off the challenge from fellow Brit and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in the initial few laps. Amid the first downpour and multiple safety cars, the 25-year-old was able to maintain his composure and found himself behind his teammate Oscar Piastri after Max Verstappen spun off at the safety car restart.

After the Aussie was given a 10-second penalty for his safety car infringement, Norris found himself in pole position to claim his first victory, which he duly delivered after the final round of pit stops.

On his recent Instagram, Lando Norris posted a series of pictures from the celebrations post-race and wrote,

"A weekend I’ll remember forever. Silverstone was the first race I ever watched as a kid; it’s what made me fall in love with it all. I never thought I’d get to race there in F1... let alone have my own grandstand one day.

"So to win my home race in front of them and everyone else around the track was something else. The energy all weekend was unreal, made even better by having the people who’ve been with me since day one all there to enjoy it too. tnx to u all," he added.

In the comments section of Norris's post, Jorge Martin penned a five-word reaction, congratulating the former, and wrote:

"My Man, You the Boss."

Snapshot of Jorge Martin's comment on Lando Norris's post...Credits-Instagram

Lando Norris has won consecutive races in a season for the first time in his career and is tied on eight wins with Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo.

Martin Brundle praises Lando Norris on winning the British GP

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle stated that Lando Norris was starting to match the levels of Lewis Hamilton and Nigel Mansell's fandom amongst the adoring British crowd at Silverstone.

In his column for Sky Sports, the former McLaren driver wrote:

"Lando would beat Oscar by 6.8 seconds and so the penalty was the decider, although we'll never know how much speed either of them had in their pockets if required.

"That's not to detract in any way from Lando's win, he should have won the race last year but for a better final tyre choice, and this was his moment in front of an adoring crowd, which is starting to reach the frenzy of that witnessed for Nigel Mansell and Lewis Hamilton."

Lando Norris now sits right below Oscar Piastri in the title fight at the midway point of the 2025 season.

