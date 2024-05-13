MotoGP rider uses Max Verstappen's 'If my mother had balls she'd be my father' quote in a recent race

MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli used Max Verstappen's now-famous quote 'If my mother had balls she'd be my father' to a reporter while commenting on his incident with Aleix Espargaro.

The Red Bull driver had given his take on the safety car period in the Miami GP on May 5 on whether Lando Norris could have won the race if the safety car timing hadn't worked in his favor and eventually gave him a free stop.

In the post-race press conference, the three-time world champion did not want to take any credit away from the McLaren driver and replied:

"I mean, it's always if, if, right? If my mum had balls, she would be my dad. So, yeah. I mean, it's how it goes to racing. Sometimes it works out for you, sometimes it doesn't."

Morbidelli too replied similarly when motorsport journalist Simon Patterson asked:

"Aleix says if he didn’t sit up, you’d both have crashed."

The Italian rider replied:

"If my mother had balls, she’d be my father."

Max Verstappen gives his take on the FIA super license points system

Max Verstappen has stated that he isn't the biggest fan of the FIA super license point system as he believes that if a driver is fast enough, he should be given the opportunity to drive at the pinnacle of motorsport regardless of his super license points.

As per Motorsport.com, the Red Bull driver told the Dutch media:

"That rule was introduced because of me, of course. In the end, it doesn't stop what it's meant for. It's not specifically about him, but this can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to accumulate those 40 points first.

"I'm not a big fan of it, of this entire system. The FIA thinks it's good, but I'd rather not have it. If someone is 17 or 18 years old and has maybe 20 points, but if he is very fast, why can't he get into Formula 1 then?"

The FIA implemented the system after Max Verstappen made his debut in F1 aged just 17 in 2015 after they considered that he was way too young to enter the sport.

The system has once again come into the spotlight as Mercedes and Williams F1 have been trying to get special permission from the governing body to allow Kimi Antonelli to race in the sport this season before he turns 18.