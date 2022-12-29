"Motorsport is not the most important thing for me," claims Lewis Hamilton as retirement talks become prominent

Lewis Hamilton is one of the hardest-working F1 drivers. Even at 37, he can fight in front and even give young drivers a run for their money. There is no denying, however, that many people, including the man himself, must be thinking of an end to his glorious F1 career. Though the seven-time world champion is still hungry to compete for the top spot, he recently shared how racing is not paramount for him anymore.

In an interview with Sports Bild, Lewis Hamilton revealed how his priorities gradually shifted from motorsport to being with his family and spending quality time with them. Despite admitting that racing was at the top of his list when he entered F1 and was dominating it, the Briton claimed:

"Motorsport isn't the most important thing for me either. When I was a kid maybe it was. Probably also when I got into Formula 1."

"Ever since I was in my 30s, I've realized that it's all about creating memories. With friends, with family. It's about key memories with the people who mean the most to you. That's what I focus on and plan things to create those moments. Because that's what you take with you in the long run."

Lewis Hamilton also emphasized how he wants to create positive memories with his loved ones since that is what remains in life in the long run. Of course, the Briton himself knows that he won't be able to race for long. Moreover, since he mainly aims to stay at the top, we might not see him racing for a midfield team in his later years. Although nothing can be said for sure since the seven-time world champion still has a passion for F1.

Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes troubles in the 2022 F1 season

After a long and dominating era, Mercedes were unable to fight up front in the 2022 F1 season. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell tried their level best to push the Mercedes W13 but were unable to catch Ferrari and Red Bull. One of the major areas in which the Silver Arrows struggled was aerodynamics. The car had extreme levels of porpoising which hampered their pace.

In a feature on Mercedes' official website, Hamilton worded his thoughts on the disappointing 2022 F1 season. He said:

"I always knew that we could do it. I never doubted that we would get there in the end, but there was lots of trial and error, and so much failure this year. There were times we brought upgrades and they didn't work, and times we tried different things and it didn't work."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Leaving 2022 in our rear view mirrors. Hope you're all fired up for 2023. Because we are! Leaving 2022 in our rear view mirrors. Hope you're all fired up for 2023. Because we are! 💪 https://t.co/cYM49VP3Wd

The seven-time world champion also mentioned how he tried several tactics to bring the performance out of the car, but constantly failed. Thankfully, the team bagged a victory in Brazil with George Russell.

