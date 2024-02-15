"Must be serious if he won’t talk about it": Fans react as Helmut Marko refuses to comment on the Red Bull-Christian Horner saga

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko refused to speak about the ongoing investigation on team principal Christian Horner. Many were interested to note what Marko had to say about the saga, but his silence on the matter was quite fascinating for some fans.

When oe24 asked Helmut Marko about the investigation on Horner, he refused to comment on the matter. He stressed that with the investigation still ongoing, he would refrain from speaking about it until a conclusion is reached. He also assured that the RB20's development was not affected by the investigation.

"I can't tell you that, nor can I say anything else on this subject. As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you won't hear anything from me. It is an ongoing process. I hope that we can get our turbulence under control quickly. Fortunately, our car is ready and we are well prepared," he said.

As his statements surfaced on the X social media platform, many F1 fans expressed surprise that Helmut Marko did not speak about Christian Horner's investigation, with some speculating that it could mean something serious.

Some people also discussed whether there was a strong chance of Red Bull tumbling down the grid if Horner left the team. On the other hand, a few commented that the team could survive even without him.

Here are some reactions from fans:

"Must be serious if he won’t talk about it," one fan wrote.

"Helmut himself must be smart enough to know that when Christian leaves there is a huge possibility the team will start their downfall," another fan commented.

"RBR will be in serious trouble if Horner is forced to leave. He not only has a lot of fans outside, but also within the company. Many will leave. Thus far this whole thing is a complete shambles, handled badly by @redbull Salzburg. A once great team will expire and die."

Former F1 CEO speaks on Red Bull team principal's investigation

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone also spoke about Christian Horner's ongoing investigation inside Red Bull's parent company. He told sport.de (h/t formulapassion.it) that he had been friends with Horner for long and that he was innocent until proven guilty.

However, he also understands that the energy drink company is massive and will need to inform its fans about the entire situation.

"Horner and I have been good friends for a long time, Christian has been accused, but is innocent until proven guilty. It should also be considered, however, that Red Bull is a huge company and has everyone's eyes on it. It needs answers" Ecclestone said.

Christian Horner was recently accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior in the workspace. Hence, the parent company of the F1 team started an internal investigation with the help of an external specialist barrister.