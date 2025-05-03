"Must be the water": Fans react as Charles Leclerc crashes out before the F1 Miami GP sprint

Charles Leclerc had a dreadful start to his Miami GP Sprint day as the Ferrari driver suffered a crash before the Sprint race on Saturday, May 3. Leclerc, who was on his way to the grid, lost control of his car on the wet track and hit the wall. Reacting to the incident, fans shared their reactions on social media.
Leclerc, who had an underwhelming sprint qualifying, would have started the Sprint race from P6, behind Mercedes' George Russell and ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. However, prior to the race, he suffered a crash.
The #16 driver's Ferrari suffered major damage because of the hit, enough to put him out of the Sprint race. Sharing the update on Leclerc, F1 on its official X account, wrote:
"Charles Leclerc hits the wall!! With rain falling heavily, Leclerc sustains heavy damage on his way to the grid after contact with the wall."
As the post surfaced online, fans shared their reactions. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:
Reacting to the incident, a fan wrote, "Must be the water"
Another fan wrote, "This season is a joke."
"WTF. Can’t drive in the rain hahahahah," wrote a fan.
"Whyyy is he going that fast on his sighting laps?! In the wet…omgggg. We can’t catch a break," another fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "On HIS WAY TO THE GRID???? the bar is lower than hell."
"Classic Ferrari under the rain," another fan wrote.
Leclerc missed the Sprint race, which was won by Lando Norris.
Charles Leclerc shared his verdict after underwhelming Sprint qualifying
Charles Leclerc let his feelings known after he had an underwhelming outing in the Sprint shootout on Friday, May 2. Even though the Monegasque driver qualified for the SQ3, the general pace on the Ferrari was poor, Leclerc felt.
"Bad," Leclerc said in the post-qualifying interview via F1, speaking about the session. "The lap was good, but the pace is just not at all there for now, so it is a bit annoying. It’s every corner really, it’s not like we are particularly weak in one type of corner.
“Yes, the slow speed seems to be a bit more of our weakness, but it changes from one weekend to the other, so it is just not great," he further added.
With Charles Leclerc out of the Sprint race, the driver and Scuderia Ferrari lost some valuable Championship points. Lewis Hamilton finished the Sprint in third place in the other Ferrari.