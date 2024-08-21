“My Alexandra is a huge Taylor Swift fan”: Charles Leclerc gushes over his girlfriend being a Swiftie

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc talked about his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's love for pop artist Taylor Swift. The two were also spotted together at her Eras Tour concert earlier in July.

As Swift moved to perform in Milan as a part of her Eras Tour, F1 fans spotted Leclerc and Alexandra. Present with them were also his fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his partner Kika Cerqueira Gomes. The four were the highlight of the concert.

Recently, discussing that concert on the F1: Beyond The Grid podcast, Charles Leclerc talked about Alexandra's obsession with Taylor Swift. The artist has gained millions of fans in recent years and is a global sensation and Leclerc enjoys her music as well, as he said:

"And me personally, I've always liked Taylor Swift songs. But my Alex is a huge fan of Taylor Swift. It's not that she doesn't like everybody because that sounds wrong. But she doesn't have someone she looks up to, but she definitely looks up to Taylor and she loves Taylor."

He then revealed finding Gasly and Kika present at the concert when they got there:

"So she really wanted to go there. So I was like, okay, I'm going to, I come with you because I also like her songs. And then we got there and I saw Pierre with Kika. So it was fun."

Charles Leclerc's relationship and his love for dogs

Leclerc and Alexandra have been dating for over a year now. They were first spotted together in March of 2023 and confirmed their relationship in the following months. Alexandra is now regularly seen at the paddock during the F1 race weekends. She was also one of the highlights in Monaco when Leclerc won the race earlier this season.

Monaco is also Alexandra's hometown, however, she's pursuing Art Studies in Paris. She has an Instagram page (@alexandramalenart) that covers art in multiple forms.

The couple recently welcomed a new member of their family; a golden retriever puppy named Leo. Charles Leclerc first introduced his fans to Leo back in April with an Instagram post that gained over three million likes. Since then, fans have swooned over his images.

Leo was also seen in a special post with Roscoe, Leclerc's fellow racer Lewis Hamilton's dog.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would be regularly seen together starting from the 2025 F1 season as the latter is set to move to Ferrari. Leclerc's current teammate Carlos Sainz will move to Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant.

