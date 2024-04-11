F1 fans on social media have reacted to Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly sitting alongside football legend Ronaldinho during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona.

The Frenchman is a big fan of PSG and has often been spotted in the Parc des Princes, the team's home stadium. During the aforementioned match on Wednesday (April 10), the camera spotted Gasly in the same frame as Ronaldinho, who played for PSG between 2002 and 2003.

The Brazilian footballer is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and remains a fan favorite worldwide despite retiring from the sport almost a decade ago.

Upon seeing the image, F1 fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reactions to Pierre Gasly sitting with Ronaldinho. One fan hinted that he had no idea about the football legend and was shouting for the Alpine driver.

"My dad was shouting ‘RONALDINHO’ and I was like ‘PIERRE GASLY???’" said the fan.

"Lord Gasly meets the real Lord," wrote another fan.

"This was my first time watching a football match and I screamed so loud when I saw Pierre," said another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Pierre Gasly reflects after buying a stake in FC Versailles

Pierre Gasly recently became a co-owner of the French team FC Versailles after buying a stake in the team which plays in the third tier of French football.

The Alpine driver expressed his delight after acquiring the team and said (via the Daily Star):

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football. With Alexandre and Fabien, we share values, ambition, and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club.

"This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles! This part is for the lifelong dream. I have always wanted to get involved in professional football!"

Despite being a longtime fan of PSG, Gasly now has another football team that he can support. The 28-year-old is expected to be involved in the development of FC Versailles as they push to make progress and move upwards in the divisions.

Pierre Gasly is not the first F1 driver to try his hand at owning a football team. Lewis Hamilton was reportedly part of a consortium to buy Chelsea FC in 2022 in a failed bid after its former owner Roman Abramovich decided to sell the club.