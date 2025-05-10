"My daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc": When Christian Horner addressed who was the most good looking driver

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner once revealed that his daughters would "love" to have Charles Leclerc in the team, while discussing the best-looking drivers on the grid. He was also asked the same question in the context of the team principals.
F1 has witnessed a growing fan base in recent times. Moreover, the current drivers make the Paddock look similar to a fashion show with their impeccable fashion sense and sharp facial features. Addressing this new and emerging fan base, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was asked whom he thought was the best-looking team principal in the context of Mercedes's Toto Wolff.
"I'm not sure. I'm not a member of the Toto Wolff fan club."
Horner was then asked about the best-looking driver on the grid, replying to which he revealed that his daughter would love to have Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Red Bull.
"Well, look, my daugher would love us to sign Charles Leclerc but, they've all got charm."
Leclerc has gained a massive fan following on social media. Apart from his strong driving, he is also famous for his facial features.
The Monegasque has continued with Ferrari since the 2019 season. He has been a strong driver for the team and is currently racing with a new teammate as Lewis Hamilton joined the Italian crew. However, it has been a tough start to the season for the team so far.
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari extracted the most from the car in Miami
As mentioned, it has been a difficult start for the Italian outfit in 2025. They have been suffering a lack of pace despite being a contender for the World Championship last year. While the likes of McLaren and Red Bull are leading the table, Ferrari sits in fourth place.
The Miami Grand Prix earlier in May was another disappointing result for the team as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled with the car. They finished the race in P7 and P8, respectively. Speaking after the race, Leclerc mentioned that the team had extracted the most out of the car in Miami, and if the conditions were better, they might have finished ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli (P6). He also mentioned the areas of the car that need to be worked.
"And even though the pace is not there, I don't think there was any miracles. If everything will have gone perfectly, maybe we finish in front of Kimi [Antonelli], but that's it," Charles Leclerc said (via RacingNews365).
"There wasn't much more in the car. So I think we need to separate the two things. Yes, we need to fix those issues that probably cost us one position, but the other seven or six positions are down to the car, and this we need to make it better."
While the team has been struggling, Charles Leclerc managed to clinch their first podium of the season in Saudi Arabia with a P3 finish. It was one of the more promising races, however, the team is in dire need of upgrades and make the car more stable.