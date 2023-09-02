Charles Leclerc was optimistic after qualifying an amazing P3 at the Italian Grand Prix, following up on his teammate Carlos Sainz who is on pole. Both the Ferrari drivers sandwiched the current championship leader Max Verstappen on the starting grid.

Talking after the session, Leclerc mentioned that he is usually not so happy after qualifying at P3 (given his incredible qualifying pace). However, he couldn't stop smiling seeing all the support from the fans at Ferrari's home ground.

"My feeling can only be amazing with the tifosi. On my side, I’m a bit disappointed as I wanted to be first, but seeing that Carlos is first is a great thing for Ferrari. He has done an amazing job this weekend," Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc was also impressed and happy for his teammate who managed to put in a furious lap to grab pole position from Max Verstappen, who will start the race P2.

The Monegasque mentioned that the reason he didn't qualify further up was that he did not have a slipstream during his final run. Regardless, the starting position is good for the two.

"In Q3 we didn’t have a slipstream, and this cost us one position at least, but that’s life. I’ve been struggling a lot," Leclerc continued.

Charles Leclerc targets a 1 - 2 finish with Carlos Sainz tomorrow in the race

Even being at the front and second row, there was imminent danger for the Ferrari drivers. They were under investigation by the stewards for breaching the maximum lap time that was allowed to the drivers. This was done to ensure that any driver did not go unnecessarily slow on the track.

However, shortly after the clock stopped, the FIA announced that no further investigation was necessary on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and they were out of any danger. This ensured that they would be ahead of almost the entire grid to start their home race tomorrow, aiming for the win, and potentially be the one to break Red Bull's win streak.

Charles Leclerc pushing down the SF-23 at Monza earlier today (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc stated that he is looking forward to being at the top with his teammate in the race tomorrow, aiming for a 1 - 2 finish. Carlos Sainz had also mentioned that his priority will be winning the Italian Grand Prix.

"The aim is to do a 1-2 with Carlos tomorrow."

The last time Ferrari won the Italian GP at Monza was back in 2019 when Leclerc scored his second F1 career win with the team. Since then, the team has been hoping to bring the glory back on the historical track.