"My god. My god. I have no idea what's going on": Charles Leclerc's exasperated team radio after Ferrari's disastrous qualifying in the F1 Miami GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was left frustrated on his team radio after his disastrous qualifying performance at the end of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. It was a difficult Saturday for the Monegasque as he failed to participate in the sprint race after crashing out on the lap to the grid in the rainy conditions.

The heavy damage to the side of his SF-25 meant that he had to sit out the 18-lap Sprint and hope the team fixed his car ahead of qualifying. Although Leclerc has been able to pull out stunning results this year in the car, he was unable to do so in Miami despite extracting the maximum out of the car.

On his team radio, Charles Leclerc sounded exasperated with the lack of pace in the car and said to his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi:

"My god. My god. I have no idea what's going on. That was a really good lap. I don’t get it."

To which Bozzi replied:

"You’ve done your best. We’ll investigate."

The Ferrari SF-25 has been a step behind in terms of performance compared to its rivals, McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, for most of the races thus far. As a result, the Italian team has been out of contention for pole positions and race wins.

Charles Leclerc blasts Ferrari for a lack of performance

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he was frustrated with the results inside the SF-25, as he was satisfied with his performance. However, the limitations of the car had hindered the overall finishing position.

The eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his P8 finish in qualifying and told F1.com:

“The fact is that I’m not accepting it! It’s just not good enough. It’s frustrating because it’s those kinds of days, there’s been quite a few races already that I feel I’m doing a really good job but when you are finishing P4, P5, P6, P7, P8, it’s just a shame."

"I have no satisfaction of doing a good job. I’m just hoping that we can turn the situation around as soon as possible, but at the moment that’s the situation we are in and there’s not much I can do,” he added.

Leclerc added about his expectations from the main race and mentioned:

“I don’t think we can expect any miracles from us tomorrow. It’s been a difficult race weekend since FP1, and it’s difficult to recover. I’ll give my best, I hope the race pace will be as strong as in Jeddah but it’s a very different characteristics of track here. I think that on paper it’s going to be more difficult.”

Charles Leclerc has finished on the podium twice in the three editions of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and 2024.

