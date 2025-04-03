“My heart can’t handle anymore emotions at this point”: Kelly Piquet reacts to the adorable throwback clip of Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen is often seen accompanied by partner Kelly Piquet's daughter, Penelope Kvyat. Red Bull had shared a montage of the two together, and Piquet reacted to the reel on how she could not handle the cuteness overload.

Ad

Verstappen and Piquet began dating in 2020, and their relationship has evolved since then. On the other hand, the Dutchman has also had a formidable relationship with his partner and Daniil Kvyat's daughter, Penelope.

The two are often seen together and soar the F1 fandom with heartwarming videos. Similarly, with it being one year since Max Verstappen and Penelope celebrated in the parc ferme after winning the Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull shared a montage of the stepfather-daughter's wholesome moments.

Ad

Trending

Kelly Piquet then reacted to the adorable throwback video of the two, and wrote:

"My heart can't handle anymore emotions at this point."

Kelly Piquet's Instagram Story | Source:@kellypiquet

The Dutchman has acted as the five-year-old's stepfather, and she often makes cameos in Verstappen's sim racing streams.

Ad

Max Verstappen once opened up about his relationship status with Penelope

Max Verstappen (L) and Penelope Kvyat (R) at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

While the two have a loving and caring relationship, the 27-year-old is aware of Daniil Kvyat's parental rights. Reflecting on the situation at hand, the four-time champion said (via TIME):

Ad

"I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute."

On the racing side of things, Red Bull has not started the 2025 season with a car that could challenge for the championship. Though Max Verstappen sits second in the standings, the McLaren drivers are slated to get ahead of him in the following few races, owing to the MCL39's pace advantage.

Ad

Lando Norris won the opening round in Australia, despite the reigning champion's late race efforts to bag in the victory. Moreover, Norris' win ended the Dutchman's massive 1029 days championship-leading streak.

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri won the Chinese Grand Prix, leading home a 1-2 finish for McLaren. George Russell filled the last spot on the podium as Max Verstappen finished a distant fourth.

With the Japanese Grand Prix coming up, the 27-year-old will be hoping for a better race weekend lying up ahead. He dominated the previous race at Suzuka Circuit and would be elated if he could recreate last year's success.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the Red Bull garage, Verstappen finds a new teammate three races in. Yuki Tsunoda will partner him for the foreseeable future at Red Bull, and all eyes will be centered around the 24-year-old at the upcoming race weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback