F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently stated that he developed a passion for racing in Imola as he was born and raised in the area.

The F1 track in Imola is one of the most historic in the sport's history and has seen some unforgettable moments in its time. The 2023 edition of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be the 70th anniversary of the track.

Domenicali mentioned that the track holds a special place in his heart.

As per Motorsport Italy, Domenicali said:

“This is a special edition because Imola is 70 years old. I was born and raised there and as a result, it has a special place in my heart. But it is also the same for Formula 1 because this racetrack has written important pages in motorsport. My passion for racing was born there.

"It's a historic venue but like everything in Formula 1, the circuit is being renewed and improved. This year will host a new qualifying format in which the drivers will have to use hard tires in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3. This will make the qualifying day even more interesting. It will be a great party on and off the track. With a Fanzone full of fantastic activities and with the welcome that Emilia-Romagna can give. So happy 70th birthday in Imola. I can't wait to go back.”

“We are proud to host the Made in Italy and F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix again this year in Imola" - Stefano Bonaccini

Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia Romagna Region, stated that he was proud to be hosting the Imola GP once again this season on its 70th anniversary.

He said:

“We are proud to host the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix again this year in Imola. Not only a great sporting event, but also an absolute international showcase for the promotion of our territory, of the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and of the country, starting from the automotive supply chain, which here combines research, growth, and good work, culture, and passion.

"Thanks to the highest worldwide concentration of prestigious car and engine manufacturers, where the love for engines has deep roots and is linked to a future that is already a reality, if we think of the development of engines and vehicles with high performance and low ecological impact."

It will be fascinating to see if F1 can put on a show to mark the special occasion of the track this weekend.

