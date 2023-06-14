“My prayers have been answered”: F1 fans speculate possible Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo reunion after Red Bull Germany’s latest post

Red Bull has sent F1 fans into a frenzy, with their cryptic post which hints at Sebastian Vettel's return behind the wheel of F1 machinery. The post teases Vettel's return to the team with whom he won four championships.

An Instagram post by Red Bull's Germany handle is going viral on social media. It includes an image of Sebastian Vettel's helmet held by a driver, similar to the four-time champion. The image is accompanied by a caption that indicates "big news" upcoming at 11:30 am ET (4:30 UK time) on June 14th.

Red Bull's Formula Nurburgring event in the east of Germany on the historic Nordschleife is scheduled on September 9 and 10. The event brings young motorsports talents and legendary drivers together on the weekend of the 12 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race.

Red Bull's third driver Daniel Ricciardo was previously announced to do show runs on the Nordschleife driving the team's F1 cars from yesteryears. The team's recent post has strengthened speculations that Ricciardo will be reunited with his 2014 teammate Sebastian Vettel during the event.

Here is how fans reacted to the possible reunion:

Mia @ricciardosbabe GUYS DOES THAT MEAN I'M GONNA SEE DANIEL AND SEB DRIVE A REDBULL CAR THIS YEAR?! GUYS DOES THAT MEAN I'M GONNA SEE DANIEL AND SEB DRIVE A REDBULL CAR THIS YEAR?! 😍 https://t.co/xK99Bwl57x

ana @landohive SEBASTIAN VETTEL IS BACK HOME SEBASTIAN VETTEL IS BACK HOME https://t.co/e2U4W5fX0o

ju ❕ @vetteljuice NEED THE TL TO WAKE THE FUCK UP SEBASTIAN VETTEL IS RACING FOR RED BULL AGAIN NEED THE TL TO WAKE THE FUCK UP SEBASTIAN VETTEL IS RACING FOR RED BULL AGAIN https://t.co/D8JE3ENbNV

Sebastian Vettel Updates @ocsebvettel



Sincerely

A desperate Seb fan wants him to go around in circles again at any cost🤝🏻 Dear @redbullGER if it’s not Seb I will sue you for emotional damageSincerelyA desperate Seb fan wants him to go around in circles again at any cost🤝🏻 Dear @redbullGER if it’s not Seb I will sue you for emotional damage Sincerely A desperate Seb fan wants him to go around in circles again at any cost🤝🏻 https://t.co/grYrsERYvm

Mattzel89 @Mattzel89 Guess who’s going to drive a Formula 1 car around the Nordschleife in September Guess who’s going to drive a Formula 1 car around the Nordschleife in September 👀 https://t.co/ziuw7wyh6v

With Vettel's expected comeback for Red Bull, F1 fans have been hit with nostalgia from the early years of 2010 when the German driver was at his peak. After winning four consecutive titles, Vettel teamed up with a young Daniel Ricciardo in 2014, as F1 entered the turbo hybrid era.

After failing to defend his title, Vettel left the team to accomplish his dream of driving for Ferrari. After a decade, we could finally see Ricciardo and Vettel side-by-side driving Red Bull machinery.

Helmut Marko compares Red Bull champions Sebastian Vettel with Max Verstappen

Red Bull's taskmaster Helmut Marko called former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel the best of the best. But he stated that Max Verstappen has the edge in terms of speed. Vettel and Verstappen remain the two drivers to bring championship glory to the Milton Keynes team.

Comparing the two F1 champions, Marko told Sport1:

"We thought that Sebastian was the best of the best, but then Max came along."

He continued:

"Vettel was an extremely meticulous worker with an enormous basic speed, but in this respect Max is just one step ahead. He can go full throttle immediately. That’s the unbelievable natural talent and the resulting exorbitant basic speed. Fantastic vehicle control, especially at the limit."

Max Verstappen recently eclipsed Vettel's record of 38 wins, to top Red Bull's winning chart. Verstappen is expected to equal or beat the German driver's four titles, if the delivers championship-winning cars in the coming years.

