"Myself is already enough for him to stay" - New Aston Martin boss on how to make Sebastian Vettel stick with the team

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is now entering his second season with Aston Martin. The team, however, has not necessarily proven to be performing at the level the German would like to be at, having visibly struggled in 2021.

New team boss Mike Krack, who has replaced Otmar Szafnauer, recently commented on how he expects to convince Vettel to continue with the team. He joked that he himself is a reason for the 34-year-old to stay with the team.

As reported by GPFans, Krack shared the expectations Vettel has from the team and how they plan to meet said expectations, saying:

“I hope myself is already enough for him to stay - no, I’m joking! It’s clear a guy like Sebastian, a four-time world champion, does not want to be 15th or 12th or P8. That’s clear. It is our task to deliver a performing car and a performing structure because Sebastian is a clever guy. He will not be focusing just on this year’s car but focusing more on what is happening and if sees the potential.”

Sebastian Vettel's current contract with the team expires at the end of the 2022 season. To retain a driver at the level of the German beyond the current contract, the team will certainly have to provide a strong challenger.

Highlighting the importance of delivering such a car, Krack said:

“So if we can manage to offer this to him, we have a chance to keep him for longer. To be honest with you, I have not spoken with him about it. This is something that will have to come, obviously. But all in all, it is our task to deliver the right package, then Sebastian will stay and other drivers would like to join.”

With four consecutive title wins for Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel is one of the most celebrated drivers on the grid. Hence, it can be expected that the British team will do everything in their power to retain the driver.

"Still a lot to do" - Sebastian Vettel on Barcelona testing

Over three days of pre-season testing in Barcelona, Sebastian Vettel and his team-mate Lance Stroll managed to get in 295 laps to adapt to the new car. While the German claimed it was going to be a challenge and a steep learning curve for the significantly modified car, he certainly found it enjoyable.

As reported by F1.com, Vettel commented on where the team stands after the first session of pre-season testing, saying:

“So, there is still a lot to do, everybody is flat out and there is still a very, very steep, and high, mountain to climb. I can’t say at the minute we are seeing the peak, but it's fun, I think the challenge is fun and the belief is there that one day we will reach that peak, hopefully just before the season.”

The new regulations bring exciting changes to the sport with hopes for closer, more competitive racing and thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles. As drivers get used to their new machines, fans are anticipating a gripping 2022 season.

Edited by Anurag C