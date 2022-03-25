×
"Naturally you have more respect" - Nico Hulkenberg on racing at street circuits like Jeddah

Nico Hulkenberg in the F1 paddock in Bahrain (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
ANALYST
Modified Mar 25, 2022 11:26 PM IST
News

Nico Hulkenberg believes there is always more respect for high-speed street circuits like Jeddah. The German driver believes his approach to the Saudi Arabian circuit will be similar to that of Baku in Azerbaijan.

Describing the challenges faced on the street circuits, the German said:

“There are streets circuits naturally you have more respect for, because obviously there is much less room for error. You have to drive within yourself a bit more and you have to take some time to build up to it, find your limit find your feet.”
#SaudiArabianGP Update:@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll.Despite lack of mileage in the #AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the #AustralianGP. https://t.co/SgiSYwxZY2

According to the Aston Martin driver, minimal room for error on street circuits makes them worth respecting. The German, who is a reserve for the Silverstone team, revealed that it takes time to adapt to a circuit like Jeddah.

Nico Hulkenberg believes Jeddah circuit similar to Baku

Replacing Sebastian Vettel this weekend, the German driver believes the Jeddah Corniche circuit reminds him of the Azerbaijani circuit. As such, Nico Hulkenberg revealed that his approach towards the fast-paced street circuit will be very similar to the one in Baku.

Revealing his approach towards the fastest street circuit on the calendar, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I’ve just had the base going off, the simulator comments, the cornering speeds are extremely high, it's very narrow in many places. But in many ways it reminds me of Baku so similar approach today.”
Time to learn more about the #AMR22.Catch up with @HulkHulkenberg as he returns for the #SaudiArabianGP.
While Vettel has been unable to drive this weekend as he awaits his COVID negative results to race, Hulkenberg is getting a second F1 outing and will be expected to get more accustomed to his new tools in Jeddah. Beating Lance Stroll, however, will be a part of the German's agenda as he still yearns for a full-time return to the sport.

Edited by Anurag C
हिन्दी