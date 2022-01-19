F1 decision-making a consequence of Netflix, according to former F1 driver

In an F1 season that could go down as one of the closest, criticisms regarding inconsistent decisions have drawn attention to the sport's ties with Netflix. Former F1 driver John Watson feels that the streaming platform is to blame for the FIA's decisions, and the subsequent public revealing of the same, in recent times.

The involvement of Netflix in F1 has always had its set of supporters and critics. The former believes that it has increased viewership and thereby popularity of the sport, while the latter believes that the 'Drive to Survive' series is partly to blame for the desire for more access to information and behind-the-scenes footage that was never available before.

Waston was of the belief that 'people behind the scenes shouldn’t at any point in time be given acknowledgement' — referring to the FIA officials. He said:

“These people, some of them have become a part of this ‘show’. They’re not there to be that – they’re there to adjudicate. They’re not there to be known or shown or whatever.”

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' is a documentary series produced in a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One to give a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the Formula One World Championship. First released in 2019, the series is all set to appear for its 4th season in 2022.

In the run up to an exciting 2022 season with multiple regulatory changes, Mercedes became the next team to announce the reveal date for their W13 car. The car is scheduled to be revealed on February 18 at an online event from Silverstone.

The eight-time constructors' champions are looking to extend their record with a ninth consecutive title this season. Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking for a record eighth world championship title amidst speculation of his retirement. Fellow Brit George Russell makes his full-time debut for the Silver Arrows as former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas departed for Alfa Romeo, where he is paired up with rookie Guanyu Zhou.

