Netflix release behind the scenes pictures for Ayrton Senna’s series starring ‘Ferrari’ star

Netflix released behind-the-scenes pictures for an upcoming series about three-time world champion Ayrton Senna.

As per Autosport, shooting for the series is already underway with 'Ferrari' star Gabriel Leone, who is a Brazilian musician and actor, portraying the role of the iconic driver. It will capture Ayrton Senna's glorious career leading up to his untimely death at 1994 Imola.

The series could be released in mid-to-late 2024 with production getting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, as it could not be released on its initial release date of October 2022.

The Brazilian legend is considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, winning the driver's championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991 with McLaren.

Alain Prost claimed that he was 'quicker' than Ayrton Senna

Four-time world champion Alain Prost stated that he was impressed by Senna's qualifying prowess but pointed out that he was always quicker in race conditions.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine, Alain Prost spoke about his time with Ayrton Senna and focused on their differing personalities. He said:

“Ayrton represented more panache. I was the ‘Professor’, clinical. He was a ‘mystic’ and people liked that. When he impressed me I must say it was in qualifying sometimes, I don’t remember when exactly. Never in race conditions. Never. In race conditions, in the warm-up, most of the time I was quicker."

“I do ask myself sometimes how I am going to be remembered. It sounds like a joke but I’m completely underrated! I know that. I can see. I don’t know why, but it’s my brand in a way.”

The Senna-Prost rivalry remains the benchmark in F1 when it comes to pure racing and drama between two generational talents.