Netflix's Drive to Survive 'creates a bit more attraction' to F1, feels Alpine team principal

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer claims that the access granted to fans to the F1 team boss meetings through the Netflix docu-series 'Drive To Survive' has certainly helped boost the sport's popularity. This was especially true with the 'drama' that Christian Horner claims Toto Wolff created during a meeting last weekend ahead of the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, where the cameras were following the Austrian.

As reported by Motorsport.com, Szafnauer commented on whether or not the presence of the cameras during the meeting in Montréal was the reason behind the heated discussion between Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, and Mattia Binotto. He said:

“Well it certainly added to my reticence to say anything! I don’t know, should Netflix be in there? Or shouldn’t they be in there? I mean, I remember watching the Senna movie, and all those years ago, they had cameras in those types of meetings. So is it good for the fans, does it help all of us if they understand some of that stuff? Maybe. Does it create drama that otherwise wouldn’t be there? I don’t know. It’s hard to tell, because it’s not a controlled experiment. You’ve got to have the same meeting without them there. So I don’t know.”

“But I’m sure people will guess that it does have an influence. And, you know, maybe it does. Is it good? Or is it bad? I don’t know. But I think that kind of stuff if the fans see it, and understand it, it just creates a bit more attraction to our sport. I think that’s good. But even then it’s better than not seeing it at all. It is a backwards look, Netflix.”

The three team principals had a clash of opinions when it came to discussing the new technical directive issued by the FIA. It stated that the governing body will now be intervening to tackle the porpoising problems faced by the 2022 F1 cars.

Former F1 champion claims George Russell's "career will be made" if he beats Lewis Hamilton

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve claims that George Russell's career will be secure if he manages to beat his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, the Canadian said:

“He has the experience now and he’s had a few years of driving bad cars, difficult cars. So yes, he was okay with a difficult Mercedes that was bouncing, all that mattered to him was beating Lewis [Hamilton]. He knew from the start it wasn’t a championship-winning car, if he beats Lewis, his career is made. That’s all that he cares about. And also, both of them being British, he beats Lewis that’s it as his career has been made. So that was his only emphasis: what he needed to do to beat Lewis and that’s what he’s been doing.”

The 24-year-old has outperformed the seven-time world champion in seven out of the first nine races of the 2022 season.

