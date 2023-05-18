'Never a word spoken out of turn' - Charles Leclerc has been a team player at Ferrari during the tough time of the 2020 and 2021 F1 season

Italian F1 reported Roberto Chinchero recently showered praises on Charles Leclerc for always being there for Ferrari and supporting them even during tough times. The Monagasque has been with the Italian team for quite some time now and has always expressed his love for them.

Speaking on F1 Nation, Chinchero explained how Leclerc has always been loyal to Ferrari and hardly criticized them during the 2020 and 2021 F1 seasons when the Prancing Horse was not even quick and challenging for titles.

However, he pointed out how the Monagasque started criticizing the team a bit in 2023. The Italian journo said:

"I don't think so. It's like what you said about Fernando, but I think Charles has certain respect for many reason. Of course, his first year here with Ferrari was very good. I think that also Charles had respected during the 2020 and 2021 seasons."

"At that time when the car was far from being competitive, he was a team player and it was so obvious at that time. Never a word spoken out of the turn. He always confirmed his love for the team. Now, in 2023, of course, it starts to be a little bit stronger with the team," he added.

Later on, Roberto Chinchero explained how Frederic Vasseur believes that Charles Leclerc is one of the pillars of Ferrari. He ended up concluding that the driver is not the problem; rather, the problem should be if Leclerc wants to leave the team.

"But I think it's one of the pillar of the Ferrari for the future, Fred Vassuer said that. I think he has a direct link with John Elkann. The problem is not Leclerc. The problem should be if Leclerc leaves Ferrari."

Charles Leclerc concerned about Ferrari's battle with other teams after the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Charles Leclerc has expressed his concerns over how slow the SF-23 is in terms of race pace. After the 2023 F1 Miami GP, he spoke to Sky Sports F1 and explained how his team needs to work extremely hard to bring back the pace.

He also sounded concerned as he mentioned how other teams like Mercedes, Aston Martin, and even Alpine are gradually moving forward. He said:

“We need to find something now, we are struggling in the race since a little bit of time now, so we need to come up with solutions. Mercedes are quick, Aston Martin are really quick in the race, the Alpine didn’t look too bad in the race. I cannot add anything more than we have a lot of work to do and we need to find something.”

Charles Leclerc managed to finish seventh in the Miami GP, while his teammate, Carlos Sainz finished fifth. Both of them mentioned how unpredictable the SF-23 feels with different tire compounds and wind directions.

Poll : 0 votes