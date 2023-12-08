New details emerge for Charles Leclerc's Ferrari contract extension: Reports

Recent reports suggest there is a new development regarding Charles Leclerc's contract with Ferrari. As of now, the Monagasque only has one more year in his current contract, which will end in 2024. Hence, the Italian team is trying it's best to keep Leclerc in their team for long.

Previously, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Charles Leclerc's new contract will last five years and stretch until 2029. However, the rumors have slightly changed since then.

According to Formu1a.uno, a three-year contract with no constraints or exit clauses is now on the table, with the possibility of a two-year extension subject to performance requirements and other restrictions.

Charles Leclerc will also receive a considerable increase in revenue, although this will happen gradually. Rumors suggest the pay per season can gradually increase from €25,000,000 to €50,000,000 until the end of the contract.

Leclerc had a poor 2023 F1 season. He started off brilliantly, but soon saw a decline in his performance. He has also been quite unlucky and has been involved in several DNFs and DSQs from different races. In the end, he finished fifth in the drivers' championship in 2023, while he was second in 2022.

Charles Leclerc eager to get back to racing for 2024 F1 season

After the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Charles Leclerc spoke about how eager he is to jump back in the car and go racing. Speaking to Sky Sports, he claimed that he wished there were more races in the season.

He explained that the reason he was excited to race again was that the 2023 F1 season was positive for him and Ferrari as their upgrade pushed them in the right direction. He said:

"I wish there were more races. I can’t wait to hop back on the car and see where we are next year. What motivates me is that the year went in the positive way. The upgrades went in the right way."

Ferrari unfortunately finished third in the constructors' championship, losing second place to Mercedes in the very last race of the 2023 F1 season. However, by what the Monagasque said, chances are Ferrari will be entering 2024 with full force to fight for the championship.