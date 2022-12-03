New F1 engine penalties await drivers and team in 2023

The 2023 F1 season could bring in a few changes when it comes to the penalties applied to drivers and teams for exceeding the allocated limit of PU components. To keep costs in check, a driver is allocated a fixed number of power unit components for every season. Upon exceeding this limit, a driver receives a subsequent grid penalty every time a new component is taken.

RacingNews365.com @Racingnews365C



They are looking into ways to reaplce the existing grid penalty system.



#F1

buff.ly/3FhDtIT 🤔 The FIA are considering introducing new power unit penalties.They are looking into ways to reaplce the existing grid penalty system. #F1 News #F1 2022 🤔 The FIA are considering introducing new power unit penalties.⬇️ They are looking into ways to reaplce the existing grid penalty system.#F1 #F1News #F12022 buff.ly/3FhDtIT

The penalty system has been very unpopular with F1 and there have been suggestions for bringing some changes to it. According to RacingNews365, the changes will be tabled for review at the next Formula 1 commission meeting.

The proposals are:

Replace grid position penalties with in-race penalty for first power unit element changed in an event. This penalty would be served at the first pit stop, with the potential of additional limitations as to the time of its serving. For example, a penalty to be served before a certain lap number in a Grand Prix. For further power unit element changes in the same event, and to avoid strategic additional changes, consider a further deterrent (which is yet to be discussed). Any power unit element replaced would be withdrawn from the pool of available power units. Special provision would be made for the replacement of power unit elements damaged in an accident. As the changes of power unit elements will be more severe, it is suggested to increase of the annual limit of power unit elements by one. For example, teams will be able to use 4 Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) rather than 3.

These proposed changes will be reviewed by the Sporting and Power Unit Advisory Committees before any decision is made. Members will eventually vote on any proposed changes. In total, there are 30 votes divided equally between the FIA, F1, and the teams (10 each). Any changes that are voted through must be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council.

F1 and FIA's proactive decision-making needs to be lauded

The way F1 and the FIA have shown a level of agility in reacting to one of the teething issues in the sport needs to be lauded. For all its faults when it comes to in-race management, the FIA has shown a sense of proactiveness in handling matters pertaining to the betterment of the sport.

Be it the proactive nature in which the roll-hoop changes were introduced after Guanyu Zhou's accident this season or the way the organization is handling the penalties for exceeding power unit components, they deserve due praise for this.

Poll : 0 votes