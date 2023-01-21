New Ferrari boss issues 2023 ideology: "Teamwork more important than individual viewpoints"

Scuderia Ferrari have not won the Formula 1 Drivers Championship since 2007 and the Constructors Championship since 2008. The team has gone through four team principals in that period, starting with Stefano Domenicali in 2008, then Marco Mattiacci, Maurizio Arrivabene, and most recently Mattia Binotto.

Frenchman Frederic Vasseur will take over the reins from the 2023 season, having joined the team from Alfa Romeo. If fans were expecting the Prancing Horse to do better this year and maybe even challenge Red Bull Racing for the titles under the new leadership, Vasseur was quick to clamp down on expectations arising from his appointment.

He believes that only “teamwork” will see Ferrari bounce back and return to the top. In an interview with Racecar Engineering, he said:

“The weight of teamwork is much more important than the weight of individuals nowadays, much more so than it was just a few years ago. It is more a matter of team achievement because the large size of the teams requires more coordination within the departments.”

The 54-year-old added:

“A single person’s influence is less, but that isn’t to say they are less critical because they are now more specialised than ever. Formula 1 is evolving in a way that responds better to specialists than individuals with an overview of a particular subject.”

Ferrari plan to give their drivers a headstart into 2023 F1 season

Ferrari plan to give their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz a headstart ahead of the 2023 F1 season by having their drivers test a two-year-old car, according to reports in the Italian media.

The team is expected to run its 2021 car in a three-day test at the infamous Fiorano circuit, with each driver getting one full day to get back into the groove of driving an F1 car.

The third and final day will see test drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartzman get half a day each in the SF21 car to help with their testing programs ahead of the new season.

It has also been reported that the team's new car has lost weight, even going below the 796 kg limit, which would give the team the option of adding ballast to the car to help improve balance and performance.

Ferrari are said to have developed a new lightweight chassis for 2023 to help manage the car's tires and give it a better lap time overall. The new car, currently codenamed the 675, is set to be unveiled on February 14.

