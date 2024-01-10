New RB boss states team’s low-ranking finish in 2023 was due to the belief of some engineers to outdo Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache

New RB (AlphaTauri) CEO Peter Bayer recently talked about how his team's engineers are wrong to think that they can outdo the talents of Red Bull Racing's Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache.

AlphaTauri struggled quite a lot in the 2023 F1 season, with loads of driver changes as the team failed to score points on most race weekends.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazine, Bayer initially claimed that AlphaTauri has all the means to become a relatively successful team. However, he feels the main reason why the team is unable to do so is because some engineers in AlphaTauri believe that they can develop better cars than Newey and Wache.

“I think we have everything it takes to be successful in the sport. There are various themes, but I think the main reason why we are not higher in the rankings was the belief of some engineers that they can do things better than Red Bull Racing with [designers] Pierre Wache and Adrian Newey,” said Bayer.

Bayer explained that as AlphaTauri went its own way and did not follow the path of Red Bull, which every other team on the grid is following, it is down in the standings.

“Back then they managed to assert themselves. But if you look at the situation today, every team is replicating Red Bull. We are the little brother and we believed we could go our own way. That was wrong and that’s why we are where we are today,” he added.

AlphaTauri ended the 2023 season with only 25 points and finished eighth in the constructors' championship.

Guenther Steiner picks Adrian Newey to join Haas

When asked by The Athletic in a Q&A session who Guenther Steiner would like to bring in Haas, he immediately picked Red Bull senior Adrian Newey. Praising the aerodynamic genius, Steiner claimed that Newey could surely create a car that could win races.

Furthermore, Steiner claimed that even current world champion Max Verstappen would not be able to win with Haas' current car. Steiner even said that if Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had a chance to drive Red Bull's RB19, they would also start winning.

“I will take Adrian Newey because I’m sure he can make a car which can win. The answer is quite obvious. Even if you take Max [Verstappen] with our car, we wouldn’t win. I think if we had a Red Bull, Nico would win races and Kevin,” he stated.

F1 cars designed by the great Adrian Newey have won 12 constructors' and 13 drivers' championships.