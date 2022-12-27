Who is Adrian Newey? Exploring the life, career, family, and more of the legendary F1 designer

Adrian Newey is one of the most successful car designers in the F1 and IndyCar racing series. Though he currently works for the Red Bull F1 team, he has worked with several other title-winning teams like Williams and McLaren as well. He has even worked as a car designer in other racing series like IMSA and IndyCar.

He was even appointed as the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012 for his services to motorsport. His glittering career is worth taking a lot at.

Adrian Newey's early life and career

Adrian Newey was born in England back in 1958 where he went to Repton Public School. Later on, he received a first-class honors degree in Aeronautics from the University of Southampton in 1980. Right after his graduation, Newey started working for the Fittipaldi F1 team but soon moved to the March Engineering team in 1981, where he was a race engineer for Johnny Cecotto in the European F2 racing series.

After these early stints in his race engineering career, Adrian Newey started designing cars for March. His first successful car, made for March, won the IMSA's GTP class in 1983 and 1984. Additionally, his IndyCar project, the March 85C also won the CART Championship and the Indy 500 racing series in 1985. The March 85C continued to win another CART title in 1986. He, however, soon moved to F1.

Adrian Newey's F1 career

After short tenures at Haas Lola and March Leyton F1 teams, Adrian Newey made his name as the chief designer in the sport. In 1990, he was hired by Williams where he worked under Patrick Head. Under them, Williams dominated the sport for several years, winning five constructors' titles with drivers like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve winning drivers' world championships.

Senna 🇧🇷 @sennatheking Williams-Renault FW14.



1991.



Another jewel made by the mage Adrian Newey. Williams-Renault FW14.1991.Another jewel made by the mage Adrian Newey. https://t.co/FyrQ4pWN2s

In 1997, Adrian Newey left Williams to join McLaren where he had a few successful years with Mika Hakkinen, winning two drivers' championships. Though the Briton wanted to leave McLaren in 2001, McLaren boss Ron Dennis persuaded Newey to stay after Bobby Rahal was unable to complete his deal with the team. Eventually, the chief car designer left the British team to join Red Bull in 2006.

giorgio_piola @Giorgio_Piola This is the McLaren MP4-20 from the 2005 season. It was designed by Adrian Newey and Mike Coughlan and it was the last McLaren to have a Mercedes-Benz engine. It was also the last McLaren to feature the grey and black livery from its primary sponsor, West cigarettes. This is the McLaren MP4-20 from the 2005 season. It was designed by Adrian Newey and Mike Coughlan and it was the last McLaren to have a Mercedes-Benz engine. It was also the last McLaren to feature the grey and black livery from its primary sponsor, West cigarettes. https://t.co/1NbEnl78jL

The Briton had the most successful stint of his career when he was at Red Bull. The Austrian team was fairly new at the time and they had a young Christian Horner as their team principal. After several years of mediocre performances, Newey's cars started to drastically improve as the team finished second in the constructors' standings in 2009.

The next four years saw the Austrian team winning four constructors' and drivers' titles with Sebastian Vettel. Newey's car designs were extremely successful during the late 2010s, especially with Vettel at the wheel.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Adrian Newey was also asked about his first impressions of Sebastian Vettel.



Newey: "A legend. For somebody who is not English by birth, his understanding of English humour was, on top of his ability to recall and imitate English humour, incredible." Adrian Newey was also asked about his first impressions of Sebastian Vettel.Newey: "A legend. For somebody who is not English by birth, his understanding of English humour was, on top of his ability to recall and imitate English humour, incredible." https://t.co/S0apsJ8SRx

After 2013, Red Bull began to fall behind as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the sport for almost eight continuous years. Moreover, Newey took a step back from being a technical director and took a wider role with Red Bull Advanced Technologies. Due to Newey's world-class designs, however, they were able to at least stay near the top, even if they were unable to touch Mercedes.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin



ADRIAN NEWEY



Hopefully many more years with Red Bull Happy Birthday to the Greatest Designer in F1 History!ADRIAN NEWEYHopefully many more years with Red Bull Happy Birthday to the Greatest Designer in F1 History!🎉 ADRIAN NEWEY 🎉Hopefully many more years with Red Bull 😉 https://t.co/ceFtm002i4

In 2021, Red Bull fought hard against Mercedes. Though the team wasn't able to win the constructors' title, Max Verstappen managed to win his maiden drivers' championship. The dominance of the Dutchman continued as he won his second world championship in 2022, with Red Bull winning their first constructors' title since 2013.

This shows how incredible Adrian Newey was in his career. His cars have won loads of world titles, both constructors' and drivers'.

